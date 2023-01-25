ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.5 The Bone

2023 NFL playoffs: AFC, NFC championship game schedule

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqoJn_0kREZlxQ00

The NFL is down to its final four.

The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals both advanced on Sunday to join the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship round. The winners will earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

The games will feature three of the four teams that advanced to last season's championship round. The Eagles are the only newcomers in place of last year's Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

NFL championship Sunday schedule

NFC championship: No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. ET | Fox

The NFC championship will pit the NFC's best offense against the NFL's best defense. San Francisco's league-best defense bared its teeth Sunday while forcing two Dak Prescott interceptions in a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers got enough on offense from rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who improved to 7-0 as San Francisco's starter since taking over in Week 14.

The Eagles, meanwhile, looked no worse for wear after losing quarterback Jalen Hurts to a shoulder injury for two games down the regular-season stretch. He was in fine form Saturday while accounting for three touchdowns in Philadelphia's 38-7 romp over the New York Giants.

AFC championship: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, Jan. 29 | 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS

The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game that saw the Bengals advance past the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow and the Bengals put on an offensive clinic in Buffalo on Sunday while the Cincinnati defense limited the Bills to a season-low scoring output in a 27-10 win.

They'll take on a Chiefs team that held on for a 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday as Patrick Mahomes played through a reported high-ankle sprain.

The top-seeded Chiefs will be favored to win as long as Mahomes is able to play through his injury, which he's expected to do. But they were favored last postseason before the Bengals stunned them in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl in Burrow's second NFL season. Cincinnati was clearly the better team in Sunday's win over Buffalo and should mount a stiff challenge against the Super Bowl favorites.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

The Jets Must Know Aaron Rodgers is Coming

Chris Broussard: "A lot of people think that this gives the Jets a great chance and perhaps puts them in the driver seat to get Aaron Rodgers." Rob Parker: "I think there has got to be a lot of things that have to be in order...the AFC is loaded with talent."
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game

Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL picks against the spread for AFC, NFC conference championship games

The NFL playoffs have reached the final four, and championship weekend features two phenomenal matchups between evenly matched and supremely talented teams. The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season. The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, where the AFC North side won in overtime last year.
CBS Sports

49ers can tie Patriots' all-time playoff wins record with NFC Championship Game victory over Eagles

The first team to win five Super Bowls, the 49ers can reclaim their place atop the NFL's postseason food chain over the next three weeks. If they can defeat the Eagles in Sunday's NFC title game, the 49ers will match the Patriots for the most postseason wins in NFL history. New England currently leads with 37 victories, with San Francisco, Green Bay, Pittsburgh and Dallas all one behind. No other franchise has more than 30 playoff wins.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
atozsports.com

Bengals’ AFC title hopes just got a little harder with latest news

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season on Sunday. As exciting as that is, the task has become more difficult as of Friday. Cincinnati survived not having starting left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard...
CINCINNATI, OH
WegENT

NFL Championship Round Favorites

Championship weekend is almost upon us, with two tight contests on the slate to determine who will represent each NFL conference in Super Bowl LVII. Both games look like they’ll come down to the wire, with the home team favored by less than a field goal. After Chiefs’ starting...
msn.com

Analytics predicts who will win NFL conference titles, advance to Super Bowl LVII

While Wild Card weekend lived up to the name for the NFL, the divisional round had less drama and excitement. The Philadelphia Eagles blew out the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals controlled the Buffalo Bills. The Kansas City Chiefs had to hold on against the Jacksonville Jaguars after Patrick Mahomes got hurt, while defense ruled the day with the San Francisco 49ers up ending the Dallas Cowboys in a low-scoring affair.
Yardbarker

NFL conference championships reportedly could become Sunday, Monday games

Rumors about the NFL making drastic changes to future AFC and NFC Championship Games aren't quieting down ahead of this year's contests. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that one "idea that definitely has some traction among the NFL’s power brokers" is to spread the pair of conference championship games between Sunday and Monday.
msn.com

Bally Sports bankruptcy could change MLB coverage

Sinclair’s regional sports networks, known in most markets as Bally Sports, appears headed for bankruptcy, Gerry Smith, Erin Hudson, and Rachel Butt at Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Considering that Bally Sports televises games for 14 MLB teams, a major shift in the industry may be afoot. Bally Sports also...
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
35K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy