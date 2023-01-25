ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

2023 NFL playoffs: AFC, NFC championship game schedule

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQEwU_0kREXiNf00

The NFL is down to its final four.

The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals both advanced on Sunday to join the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs in the conference championship round. The winners will earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

The games will feature three of the four teams that advanced to last season's championship round. The Eagles are the only newcomers in place of last year's Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

NFL championship Sunday schedule

NFC championship: No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles vs. No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Jan. 29 | 3 p.m. ET | Fox

The NFC championship will pit the NFC's best offense against the NFL's best defense. San Francisco's league-best defense bared its teeth Sunday while forcing two Dak Prescott interceptions in a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers got enough on offense from rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who improved to 7-0 as San Francisco's starter since taking over in Week 14.

The Eagles, meanwhile, looked no worse for wear after losing quarterback Jalen Hurts to a shoulder injury for two games down the regular-season stretch. He was in fine form Saturday while accounting for three touchdowns in Philadelphia's 38-7 romp over the New York Giants.

AFC championship: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs vs. No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, Jan. 29 | 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS

The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game that saw the Bengals advance past the Chiefs to the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow and the Bengals put on an offensive clinic in Buffalo on Sunday while the Cincinnati defense limited the Bills to a season-low scoring output in a 27-10 win.

They'll take on a Chiefs team that held on for a 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday as Patrick Mahomes played through a reported high-ankle sprain.

The top-seeded Chiefs will be favored to win as long as Mahomes is able to play through his injury, which he's expected to do. But they were favored last postseason before the Bengals stunned them in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl in Burrow's second NFL season. Cincinnati was clearly the better team in Sunday's win over Buffalo and should mount a stiff challenge against the Super Bowl favorites.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

4 of NFL's best TEs on display in conference title games

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed up the tunnel inside Arrowhead Stadium to have X-rays taken on his sprained right ankle, and Chad Henne trotted onto the field in the second quarter of their divisional playoff game against Jacksonville, it was obvious who the backup quarterback was going to target.
WGAU

AP Source: Tagovailoa to miss Pro Bowl, still in protocol

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the...
WGAU

Hurts, Purdy set for college-era rematch in NFC title tilt

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy could be primed for a shootout in the NFC championship game. It's the first time Hurts — the league MVP finalist for the Philadelphia Eagles — and Purdy, the " Mr. Irrelevant " rookie sensation for the San Francisco 49ers, have matched up in the NFL. And it's a doozy, with a spot in the Super Bowl at stake.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Bengals powered by 3 young stars: Burrow, Chase, Higgins

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Joe Burrow says the Cincinnati Bengals' championship window should stay open for years. “The window is my whole career,” the franchise quarterback said matter-of-factly after the Bengals clinched their second straight AFC North title. His confidence is understandable given the offensive weapons available:...
CINCINNATI, OH
WGAU

Bills' thankful Hamlin speaks publicly for 1st time in video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
BUFFALO, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
31K+
Followers
115K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy