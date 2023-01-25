Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Crazy for chocolate, an Essex tradition & a busy weekend at Hartford’s XL Center
(WFSB) - The weekend is here and if you’re looking for ways to spend it, we’ve got your fix of food, festivities and family time with some great local events!. Help prepare chocolate chip cookies & other gourmet chocolate-dipped goodies. Sunday, January 29th. Beloved tradition since 1978. Essex...
hk-now.com
Upcoming Retreats at Sacred Heart on the Lake
(January 28, 2023) — All of these retreats are located at Sacred Heart on the Lake Retreat Center, 94 Candlewood Rd Higganum, CT 06441, and will be given by Sr. Lany Jo Smith, ASCJ. A donation of $35 is asked, which includes a continental breakfast and a full lunch....
Eyewitness News
Drag Bingo Night at Madison Church stirs controversy in community
MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The First Congregational Church of Madison planned a drag bingo event this weekend. Organizers said the money raised will go toward funding a youth service trip to Appalachia to rebuild houses. However, the presence of drag queens at a religious event has some people upset. Rev....
hk-now.com
Haddam Town Meetings January 30 – February 3, 2023
Please visit www.haddam.org for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only), contact: Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Thursday, February 2. Haddam Planning & Zoning meeting 7:00 p.m. 21 Field Park Drive.
Weekend happenings in Connecticut this weekend, Jan. 27-29
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the last weekend of January and it's shaping up to be a decent one! Need something to do or somewhere to go with friends and family? Here are some ideas you can do this weekend!. Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. The show...
hk-now.com
Killingworth Town Meetings January 30 – February 3, 2023
For links to the Virtual Town meetings, contact: Town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes and time changes. Monday, January 30. Killingworth Registrar of Voter Hours 10:00 a.m. – 12:00p.m. Wednesday, February 1. Killingworth Special Meeting – Fair Rent...
wiltonbulletin.com
Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
New Britain Herald
Berlin has a new pizza place
BERLIN – From a Brooklyn-style, square-cut pie named “Grandma” to one that has all the accouterments of a “Big Mac” - variety knows no bounds at the town’s newest pizza place. SliceWorks opened up at 1863 Berlin Tpke. a few months back and town...
hk-now.com
A Different Kind of Donation to Deer Lake
(January 28, 2023) — Normally, donations to the Save Deer Lake campaign are accompanied by dollar signs, and let’s face it: That makes sense. Pathfinders, Inc., the non-profit that owns the 255-acre property, must retire the $1.8 million in loans it needed in order to make last year’s $4.75-millon purchase.
hk-now.com
Arts Center Killingworth and Spectrum Gallery Receive $7800 Grant
(January 27, 2023) — The Arts Center Killingworth and Spectrum Art Gallery were recently awarded a $7,800 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public.
New Haven Eatery Among 2 CT Restaurants On Yelp's US Top 100 Of 2023 List
A Southern soul food eatery and a Greek restaurant are serving up dishes mouthwatering enough to get them both a place in Yelp's list of top 100 restaurants for 2023. Sandra's Next Generation is a Black-owned restaurant in New Haven located at 636 Congress Ave. offering an array of hearty dishes inspired by the owner's mother, according to its website.
trumbulltimes.com
MofonGo, a Puerto Rican restaurant, to open first New Haven location
MofonGo Restaurant will host a soft opening Thursday at its new New Haven location at 11 a.m., featuring fast-casual Puerto Rican cuisine. The new restaurant, at 17 Whitney Avenue, is the first MofonGo outside of Hartford County. Owner Vincent Placeres operates two locations in New Britain, another in Windsor and a stall at Hartford's Parkville Market food hall.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Penny’s Diner Closes
2023-01-26 #Fairfield CT– Hungry patrons were surprised to learn that Penny’s Diner on Black Rock Turnpike has closed down. Penny’s Norwalk location will remain open.
Scantic Barn event venue rejected
EAST WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission this week unanimously rejected a controversial application for an event venue at 115 Scantic Road that drew crowds of residents to several public hearing sessions, with most opposed to the plan. The East Windsor Historical Society submitted the application to turn...
News 12
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs
A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
darientimes.com
I-95 in CT ranks as most congested corridor in USA beating out LA; Merritt Parkway also makes top 10
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Late in the morning on a recent weekday, John Tavlarios was getting gas at the service plaza between Exits 9 and 10 on Interstate 95 heading south. Traffic was light at that time of day, but the Darien resident...
Bridgeport couple celebrates 45 years of marriage on National Spouses Day
The Greens have been together since high school. Mary and Lenny are both executive pastors at City Wide Church and run Park City Initiative Corporation, a nonprofit that serves the community through a food pantry and children's programs.
connecticuthistory.org
The Phoenix Building, Hartford
- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
Man in 'Braveheart' costume prepares for property battle with Monroe
A Monroe native says the town is allowing a neighboring property owner to expand their land and put up a commercial development right next to him.
hk-now.com
HVFC 2022 Annual Report
52 fires (structures, vehicles, forest, cooking) 52 hazardous conditions (utility pole fires, wires down, flammable liquid or chemical spills, gas leaks, carbon monoxide incidents, smoke scares) 17 service calls. 60 false alarms. 42 calls with good intentions. In addition, Haddam Fire responded as mutual aid to other towns a total...
