Middletown, CT

Upcoming Retreats at Sacred Heart on the Lake

(January 28, 2023) — All of these retreats are located at Sacred Heart on the Lake Retreat Center, 94 Candlewood Rd Higganum, CT 06441, and will be given by Sr. Lany Jo Smith, ASCJ. A donation of $35 is asked, which includes a continental breakfast and a full lunch....
HADDAM, CT
Drag Bingo Night at Madison Church stirs controversy in community

MADISON, CT (WFSB) - The First Congregational Church of Madison planned a drag bingo event this weekend. Organizers said the money raised will go toward funding a youth service trip to Appalachia to rebuild houses. However, the presence of drag queens at a religious event has some people upset. Rev....
MADISON, CT
Haddam Town Meetings January 30 – February 3, 2023

Please visit www.haddam.org for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only), contact: Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Thursday, February 2. Haddam Planning & Zoning meeting 7:00 p.m. 21 Field Park Drive.
HADDAM, CT
Killingworth Town Meetings January 30 – February 3, 2023

For links to the Virtual Town meetings, contact: Town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes and time changes. Monday, January 30. Killingworth Registrar of Voter Hours 10:00 a.m. – 12:00p.m. Wednesday, February 1. Killingworth Special Meeting – Fair Rent...
KILLINGWORTH, CT
Penny's Diner closes its Fairfield location after 40 years in business

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Penny's Diner has closed its Black Rock Turnpike location in Fairfield after 40 years. A sign on the diner's door informed patrons of the closing. "It brings us great sadness that after 40 years of service, this location is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
Berlin has a new pizza place

BERLIN – From a Brooklyn-style, square-cut pie named “Grandma” to one that has all the accouterments of a “Big Mac” - variety knows no bounds at the town’s newest pizza place. SliceWorks opened up at 1863 Berlin Tpke. a few months back and town...
BERLIN, CT
A Different Kind of Donation to Deer Lake

(January 28, 2023) — Normally, donations to the Save Deer Lake campaign are accompanied by dollar signs, and let’s face it: That makes sense. Pathfinders, Inc., the non-profit that owns the 255-acre property, must retire the $1.8 million in loans it needed in order to make last year’s $4.75-millon purchase.
GUILFORD, CT
Arts Center Killingworth and Spectrum Gallery Receive $7800 Grant

(January 27, 2023) — The Arts Center Killingworth and Spectrum Art Gallery were recently awarded a $7,800 CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grant from CT Humanities (CTH). CT Cultural Fund Operating Support Grants assist organizations as they recover from the pandemic and maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
MofonGo, a Puerto Rican restaurant, to open first New Haven location

MofonGo Restaurant will host a soft opening Thursday at its new New Haven location at 11 a.m., featuring fast-casual Puerto Rican cuisine. The new restaurant, at 17 Whitney Avenue, is the first MofonGo outside of Hartford County. Owner Vincent Placeres operates two locations in New Britain, another in Windsor and a stall at Hartford's Parkville Market food hall.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Fairfield News: Penny’s Diner Closes

2023-01-26 #Fairfield CT– Hungry patrons were surprised to learn that Penny’s Diner on Black Rock Turnpike has closed down. Penny’s Norwalk location will remain open.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Scantic Barn event venue rejected

EAST WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission this week unanimously rejected a controversial application for an event venue at 115 Scantic Road that drew crowds of residents to several public hearing sessions, with most opposed to the plan. The East Windsor Historical Society submitted the application to turn...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
Norwalk bakery, Wades Dairy team up to give away 30 dozen eggs

A bakery in Norwalk will give away a dozen eggs to the first 45 customers who purchase a single cookie or cupcake. With the rising cost of eggs, Frances Mercede, the owner of Forever Sweet Bakery in Norwalk, says he is looking for a way to help out those in need.
NORWALK, CT
The Phoenix Building, Hartford

- Hartford History Center, Hartford Public Library and Connecticut History Illustrated. The Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Building, also known locally as the “Boat Building,” is home to the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company at One American Row in Hartford’s downtown. The building, a major architectural landmark in the city, is a significant example of the modernist architectural style that was prevalent in urban renewal projects in the 1950s and 1960s. The building was completed in 1963 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.
HARTFORD, CT
HVFC 2022 Annual Report

52 fires (structures, vehicles, forest, cooking) 52 hazardous conditions (utility pole fires, wires down, flammable liquid or chemical spills, gas leaks, carbon monoxide incidents, smoke scares) 17 service calls. 60 false alarms. 42 calls with good intentions. In addition, Haddam Fire responded as mutual aid to other towns a total...
HADDAM, CT

