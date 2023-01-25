Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
q957.com
National Weather Service adds additional advisories ahead of incoming snow storm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — After last night’s dusting of snow, more is on its way tonight. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued additional advisories today ahead of a snow storm that is set to impact the region during the overnight hours. A Winter Storm...
q957.com
Construction continues on SD Highway 38 bridge near Hartford; One lane expected to reopen Feb. 10
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Repair work continues on the Interstate 90 eastbound bridge structure over S.D. Highway 38 at Hartford. Highway 38 was closed earlier in January. The project will repair the bridge damaged by an oversized vehicle in September 2022. The contractor plans to open one lane...
q957.com
One person dead, another injured after rollover crash along Interstate 29 near Tea
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Tea. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control while changing lanes. The vehicle entered the...
q957.com
Attorney General, DCI rule Sioux Falls Police Officer shooting justified
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review indicates a Sioux Falls Police officer was justified in a shooting during an incident at a Sioux Falls business on Dec. 20, 2022. “This incident occurred in a tense, fast-changing environment where...
