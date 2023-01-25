ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General, DCI rule Sioux Falls Police Officer shooting justified

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review indicates a Sioux Falls Police officer was justified in a shooting during an incident at a Sioux Falls business on Dec. 20, 2022. “This incident occurred in a tense, fast-changing environment where...
