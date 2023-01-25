ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kryslova claims third win of spring season, women's tennis falls at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.V. — Bellarmine women's tennis started a stretch of three road matches in three days on Friday, and the Knights fall at Marshall by a final score of 6-1. The Thundering Herd, fresh off wins over Kentucky and the University of Charleston, moved to 3-0 on the season, while the Knights dropped to 1-5. "Marshall is a talented team," Knights Head CoachBrian Slack said. "They came out in doubles with a lot of energy. Marshall has a good following fan-wise and had around 75-100 people in the stands that also brought energy. It was a good real first road test to come here and play. It's a great opportunity and a lot of fun for a senior like Channing to be able to come home and play here her senior year – also for Hanley to get to play in front of her home crowd. We got better as the match went on and I was proud of how we competed from about the middle of the match and on."
Stetson holds off women's basketball in final seconds for 50-48 win

DeLAND, Fla. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team had a pair of looks from close range to tie with less than 10 seconds left, but the Knights couldn't convert as Stetson secured a 50-48 win in ASUN action Thursday night in The J. Ollie Edmunds Center. Two-time reigning...
Swimming concludes regular season with seven firsts at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Bellarmine men's and women's swim teams wrapped up their regular season on Saturday with duals at Ball State University. The Ball State women earned a 156-100 win, while the Ball State men claimed a 144-111 victory. Between the men's and women's squads, Bellarmine totaled seven...
Both tennis squads set for three matches this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Following a week of firsts, the Bellarmine tennis teams are set for home and road action this weekend. The women's team starts a busy road stretch on Friday, when the Knights take on Marshall at 4:00 p.m. in Huntington, W.V. Bellarmine will then travel to Oxford, Ohio for a dual versus Miami Ohio at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Sunday brings a dual against Middle Tennessee at 12:00 p.m. in Murfreesboro.
Swimming rounds out regular season at Ball State on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine swimming will compete for the final time in the regular season this Saturday when the Knights travel to Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. Saturday's dual begins at 12:00 p.m. at Lewellen Pool on Ball State's campus. Bellarmine will then have a couple of weeks...
XC squads honored as USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams

NEW ORLEANS — The Bellarmine University women's and men's cross country teams were both recognized as 2022 All-Academic Teams by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale,...
