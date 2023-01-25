Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
4 dead after a van rollover accident on Highway 20
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- Four people are dead after a 15-passenger van accident on Highway 20 Friday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 6:49 a.m. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that three of the victims are children under the age of 5, and one is a young adult. Multiple others were injured in the crash.
4 dead, multiple people injured in van rollover on Highway 20
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa – Four people are now confirmed dead and multiple other people are injured following an accident involving a 15-passenger van on Highway 20 in Grundy County early Friday morning. It happened around 6:49 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit, according to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the […]
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
kqradio.com
Fort Dodge man facing charges after two reported breakins in the Brushy Creek area.
The Hamilton and Webster County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday executed a search warrant at 1109 Ross Avenue in Stratford. While executing the search warrant multiple items of evidentiary value were seized by detectives including stolen property and illegal narcotics. Following the search warrant , 44 year old Michael Ackerson of Fort Dodge was taken into custody by the North Iowa Fugitive Task Force. Ackerson was charged with Violation of Supervised Release and Felony Escape from Custody. Ackerson is currently being held by the U.S. Marshals with no bond. Webster County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of two separtate burglaries that occured earlier this month. The first one occured near Brushy Creek on January 11. The property owner reported the burglary occured during the daytime with several items taken from within the residence including jewelry, firearms and a coin collection. Multiple items were photographed and seized for evidence processing. The second burglary at a residence near Brushy Creek happened January 13. The owner reported to authorities that while he was in an out building his residence was burglarized. The owner stated several firearms and documents were taken from the residence. Multiple items were photographed and seized for evidence processing. Through the course of the investigation deputies and detectives with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office followed up on several leads which tied the burglaries to the Stratford residence in which Ackerson was located. In addition to the Hamilton and Webster County Sheriff’s Departments, the Division of Narcotic Enforcement, U.S. Marshals’ North Iowa Fugitive Task Force and the Department of Criminal Investigation assisted in the search warrant.
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
stormlakeradio.com
Odebolt Man Becomes Second Arrested in Connection with Construction Site Burglary
An Odebolt man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a construction site burglary in Early last month, joining another man who was previously arrested in connection with the same incident. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened on December 2nd at 105 Karr Avenue in...
kqradio.com
Fort Dodge Police investigate another harassment incident at the Middle School on Wednesday,
Wednesday marked the second straight day that Fort Dodge Police were summoned to an incident at the Middle School. A school resource officer was notified by administration that a student inside the school had made statements to other students that he had a firearm inside the school. The staff of the school advised that they had already located the student that made the statement. The school resource officer and the Fort Dodge Middle School staff began the investigation. Following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Fort Dodge Middle School property. At this time there is no reason to believe that the physical safety of any student or staff was ever in danger. As a result of the investigation , a 14 year old male student was arrested on a charge of First Degree Harassment. The juvenile suspect was transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora with the case being referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Court Services for further action. Fort Dodge Police continue with the investigation.
ktvo.com
4 people killed, multiple injured in northern Iowa van crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) -- Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines.
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
stormlakeradio.com
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Sentenced in BV District Court to Prison Term for Forgery
A Fort Dodge man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to five years in prison on a forgery charge. 49-year-old Chad Wadsley pleaded guilty in late December to the crime of Forgery, which is a class D felony. According to a criminal complaint,...
kqradio.com
Hamilton County Conservation welcome Jeff Dion aas the new clubhouse manager for Briggs Woods Golf Course.
The Hamilton County Conservation Board Friday morning learned of the hiring of Jeff Dion of Valley,Nebraska as the new clubhouse manager for Briggs Woods Golf Course. Dion comes to Webster City from the Shadow Ridge Country Club and Golf Course in Omaha. Conservation director Brian Lammers said Dion will begin his duties at Briggs Woods sometime in February. The new season for golf will begin sometime in late March or early April. Briggs Woods Golf Course superintendent Travis Brown reported to the board on ground and maintenance work from last year. Figures for usage at the course will be announced at a future meeting. There was no update on the future of the pump house at the golf course.
kqradio.com
Jan Bullock
Jan Bullock, 76, of Webster City died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Webster City. Burial will follow at South Marion Cemetery, southeast of Stratford. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 30, 2023 at the church. Foster Funeral and Cremation Center is entrusted with the services.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Coffee Shop Opening Saturday
New businesses are getting set to open around the former mall area and that includes one that offers people a caffeine fix. Stella’s Coffee Bar is set to open this Saturday in Fort Dodge. The former mobile coffee business is setting up shop next to Brown’s Shoe Fit in...
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Suspects in Recent Theft
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. Police say the two were involved in the theft of computer and gaming equipment at a local retailer. The two are believed to be driving an older, white Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Weitl by phone at 515-289-5240 or by email at kweitl@ankenyiowa.gov referencing case number 23-000291.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Snow will be moving in Friday night from the northwest to the southeast. Snow will begin around midnight in far northwest Iowa. As we get closer to 4-6 a.m., snow will likely begin in the metro area. Heaviest banding of snow will be focused near U.S. Highway 20, with some neighborhoods from Sioux City to Fort Dodge picking up 6-9 inches of snow.
KCCI.com
Property owners push back against development of The Family Leader complex
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Some property owners near Bondurant are pushing back on a proposal for The Family Leader to build a rural campus. The Family Leader is a socially-conservative Christian organization based in the Des Moines metro. Its mission is to "strengthen families, by inspiring Christ-like leadership in the home, the church, and the government," according to its website.
yourfortdodge.com
Inmate Claims Abuse of Power by Webster County Detective Under Investigation
The DCI has been investigating a Webster County Detective since October 2022 and although he has been put on administrative leave, no charges have been filed and additional information has not been disclosed. Webster County Sheriff’s Detective Tom Steck was put on administrative leave in November. When an officer...
Comments / 0