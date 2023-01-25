ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uhcougars.com

Wilson’s School Record Highlights Invite

HOUSTON – Highlighted by junior De'Vion Wilson's school record in the 60-meter hurdles, the University of Houston track and field team won seven events at its Houston Invitational on Friday in Yeoman Fieldhouse. For the third-straight meet, Wilson and fellow hurdler Destiny Smith won the men's and women's 60...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Naghavi Tabbed Houston Offensive Line Coach

HOUSTON – Houston-area native and 12-year college football coaching veteran Eman Naghavi has joined University of Houston Football as its Co-Offensive Coordinator/Run Game Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach after directing Tulane's offensive line a season ago, subject to final University approvals, Head Coach Dana Holgorsen announced Saturday. Naghavi (pronounced...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Houston Falls to Elon, 6-1

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Tennis program dropped its home opener against Elon, 6-1, Friday afternoon at the Barbara Wallace Winston Tennis Facility. The Cougars (1-3) look to rebound at 9 a.m., Saturday against Texas State, followed by ULM at noon on Sunday. Admission is free for all Houston Tennis matches and no student claim is necessary. Live stats can be found here.
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

#3 Men’s Hoops Ready to Host Cincinnati on Saturday

HOUSTON – Coming off its sixth road win of the season, the #3/3 University of Houston Men's Basketball program meets Cincinnati for the second time in 2022-23 when it tips off at 1:15 p.m., Saturday, inside the Fertitta Center in Houston. The Cougars enter this weekend's contest following an...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Indoor Season Continues Friday

HOUSTON – The University of Houston track and field team hosts its third meet in as many weeks when it hosts 18 schools at the Houston Invitational on Friday in Yeoman Fieldhouse. HOUSTON INVITATIONAL. Date | Time Friday, Jan. 27 | 11 am – 9:30 p.m. Teams Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Softball Announces Promotions, Themes for 2023 Schedule

HOUSTON – The University of Houston softball program has announced its promotional schedule for the upcoming season. While some promotions run all season long, including $2 tickets to any weekday game, most games also include giveaways or promotions of their own. Every weekday game (Monday-Thursday) features $2 tickets at...
HOUSTON, TX
uhcougars.com

Sharp Scores 18, #3 Houston Bounces Back to top UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – University of Houston redshirt freshman guard Emanuel Sharp came off the bench to score 18 points, and No. 3 Houston bounced back from a loss, beating UCF, 82-71, inside Addition Financial Arena on Wednesday night. Freshman forward Jarace Walker added 17 points, junior point guard...
