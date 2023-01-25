ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

KSU student says 2 men hurling racial slurs broke his nose, ripped out dreadlocks during attack

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
KENNESAW — A college student said two men viciously attacked him, calling him racist names, breaking his nose and ripping out his dreadlocks at an off-campus apartment complex.

He’s now urging police to find his attackers and lock them up.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.

Rosemond said his attackers beat him, called him racist names and threw his backpack and sandwich into a tree.

Rosemond said he believes the attack was about nothing but his skin color.

“This was just nothing but a hate crime towards me,” Rosemond said.

Rosemond’s roommate showed Jones video of part of the attack, which was captured on a surveillance camera.

He said he parked and was headed to his apartment when the two men beat and stomped him before ripping his dreadlocks off.

“They’re referring to me as ‘boy,’” Rosemond said. “They’re calling me Black. They’re calling me (the n-word).”

Rosemond said he was able to get to his apartment window and bang for help.

His roommate rushed out to find Rosemond injured.

“I just see him bleeding from the nose,” his roommate said.

Jones got the incident report, in which a man claimed Rosemond drove recklessly through the parking lot and almost hit him and his frat brother, so they attacked him.

Rosemond said that’s nowhere close to the truth.

“What sparked all of this... is nothing but hatred,” Rosemond said. “‘Cause I didn’t do anything. All I did was pull up into my home.”

Police went to the frat house and spoke to the men involved. They said their investigation remains ongoing.

Police have not arrested anyone and have not said whether this is a hate crime. They are asking anyone with anyone information about this case to give Detective Amica a call at 770-429-4533.

Comments / 30

Des Nem
1d ago

"Police went to the frat house and spoke to the men involved. They said their investigation remains ongoing".... so the police found the suspects??????? No arrest????? I'm lost here

Reply(1)
5
Reggie Williams
2d ago

notice they didn't say who the Party is. and physical injury is automatic Assault they said and admitted they had the Altication

Reply(2)
2
 

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
227K+
Followers
156K+
Post
77M+
Views
