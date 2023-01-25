Read full article on original website
Related
Builder
Five Takeaways on the 2023 Housing Market
There’s no crystal ball that will let you know what’s ahead for the housing market, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t high-powered experts with strong opinions who are willing to share their insights. Zonda and Bloomberg partnered on a market intelligence session Jan. 26 in New...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Builder
IBS 2023: Proven Sales Tactics for a Tough Market
With the new-home market declining from the high-demand selling environment of the past two years, experts say it’s time for a wake-up call for sales and marketing in 2023, as builders enter a more challenging era of home buying. During the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, Jeff Shore,...
Builder
Home Buyer Affordability Improves in December
Home buyer affordability improved in December, with the national median payment applied for by purchase applicants decreasing 2.9% to $1,920, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Purchase Applications Payment Index (PAPI). The PAPI measures how monthly mortgage payments vary across time relative to income using data from MBA’s Weekly Applications Survey (WAS).
Comments / 0