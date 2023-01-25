ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Five Takeaways on the 2023 Housing Market

There’s no crystal ball that will let you know what’s ahead for the housing market, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t high-powered experts with strong opinions who are willing to share their insights. Zonda and Bloomberg partnered on a market intelligence session Jan. 26 in New...
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
IBS 2023: Proven Sales Tactics for a Tough Market

With the new-home market declining from the high-demand selling environment of the past two years, experts say it’s time for a wake-up call for sales and marketing in 2023, as builders enter a more challenging era of home buying. During the International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas, Jeff Shore,...
Home Buyer Affordability Improves in December

Home buyer affordability improved in December, with the national median payment applied for by purchase applicants decreasing 2.9% to $1,920, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Purchase Applications Payment Index (PAPI). The PAPI measures how monthly mortgage payments vary across time relative to income using data from MBA’s Weekly Applications Survey (WAS).
