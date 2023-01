MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A semi-truck was pulled from a snowy ditch off Interstate 40 near Henryetta Wednesday morning.

I-40 eastbound was reduced to one lane while the semi was pulled onto the road.

The driver of the semi is okay.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are reporting slick spots on highways and bridges in eastern and northwestern Oklahoma, and advise drivers to remain cautious on the road.

