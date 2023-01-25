Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 Anime Drops Trailer
The anime adaptation of the light novel series My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 (or Level 1 dakedo Unique Skill de Saikyō desu in Japanese) has dropped a trailer. It lets us know about the cast and crew and the fact it will premiere this July.
otakuusamagazine.com
DEEMO Memorial Keys Anime Film Plans February 2 Screening in U.S.
CHARACTER – ACTOR. “The Girl” Alice and Masked Lady: Michelle Marie. The film opened in Japan on February 25, 2022. Here’s the official synopsis:. Alone in a castle, a figure plays a piano… Deemo. One day, a girl falls from the sky. A castle littered with...
otakuusamagazine.com
A Galaxy Next Door Drops Trailer with Opening Theme Song
A new trailer for the anime adaptation of the manga series A Galaxy Next Door (or Otonari ni Ginga in Japanese) lets us know that the show will debut on April 8. And it lets us listen to a clip of the opening theme song “Tonari Awase” being performed by Chinatsu Matsumoto.
otakuusamagazine.com
More Cast Joins The Klutzy Witch Anime Film
Production I.G’s anime film adaptation of Satoko Narita’s The Klutzy Witch children’s book series was recently announced for a March 31 opening in Japan, and now we have three more cast members to check out. The latest to join the production are Yoko Hikasa as Megaira, Rie Tanaka as Leia and Jun Fukuyama as Abel.
Ayakashi Triangle Uncensored Version Release Date, Release Schedule, How many Episodes and Where to watch Uncensored Version
Winter 2023 anime season has begin and for a certain section of the anime community, Ayakashi Triangle might be their most anticipated anime of this year. For those who won’t don’t know Ayakashi Triangle is an adaptation of Kentaro Yubuki’s genderbend, ecchi manga which began serialization in June 2022 in Weekly Shonen Jump and was moved to Jump+ digital service allowing fewer restrictions for the author.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, January 18
Netflix's Top 10 movies and TV shows for Wednesday, Jan. 18, are exactly the same as they were yesterday. Dog Gone is still No. 1 on the movies chart as Rob Lowe's search for Gonker continues, and Ginny & Georgia remains in the top spot on the TV chart. According to Netflix's weekly Global Top 10, Ginny & Georgia actually occupies the top two spots, with the new season the most-watched season of the week and Season 1 in second place. If Season 2 doesn't hit a steep decline in the next two weeks, it could potentially knock 13 Reasons Why Season 2 out of the all-time Top 10. And that would be a win for everybody.
ComicBook
Marvel's Wolverine Release Date Further Away Than Hoped
It looks like the launch date of Marvel's Wolverine on PlayStation 5 will be further away than many fans were hoping for. When Insomniac Games and PlayStation first announced Marvel's Wolverine back in 2021, it was understood that the game likely wouldn't see the light of day for a few years. Still, in the back half of 2022, a new rumor came about that suggested Wolverine could be releasing at some point in 2023. And while this rumor always seemed a bit far-fetched, it looks like PlayStation itself has now shot down its legitimacy.
Hot Horror: Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Moves From Streaming to Theatrical (Exclusive)
The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story by Disney arm 20th Century Studios, is getting a theatrical release after initially being made for the company’s streaming service Hulu. The movie, directed by Rob Savage and produced by 21 Laps, the banner behind Stranger Things, had a surprisingly muscular test screening in December that made studio executives and producers reconsider their release strategy. (They also showed the movie to King, along with the new plans, who gave them a thumbs-up.)More from The Hollywood Reporter'When Harry Met Sally,' 'Iron Man,' 'Little Mermaid,' 'Hairspray,' 'House Party,' 'Carrie' Enter National Film Registry'Dark...
otakuusamagazine.com
Live-Action Insomniacs After School Film Sets Opening Month
Both an anime and live-action film were announced for the Insomniacs After School manga a little over a year ago, and the movie is now officially set to open in Japan this June. With that news comes a new teaser trailer and visual, so let’s see how the adaptation of Makoto Ojiro’s manga is shaping up below.
otakuusamagazine.com
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious Manga Reveals Ending Plans
Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Datte Honki desu—AKA Mushoku Tensei: Roxy Gets Serious—is a manga spinoff of Rifujin na Magonote’s Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation light novel series, and it has its ending all planned out. According to the 11th volume of Shoko Iwami’s series, the series will come to an end with its 12th and final volume when it launches this summer in Japan.
otakuusamagazine.com
Karakuri Circus Anime Joins HIDIVE Catalog
The Karakuri Circus anime—based on the manga by Ushio & Tora author Kazuhiro Fujita and featuring the same director as that title’s anime adaptation, Satoshi Nishimura—premiered back in October 2018, and now it’s coming to HIDIVE. The series previously saw a release on Amazon Prime and on home video through Sentai Filmworks, and its streaming debut via HIDIVE is scheduled for January 31.
otakuusamagazine.com
Masaaki Yuasa’s INU-OH Weaves a Powerful Song on Blu-ray
This week marked the arrival of Masaaki Yuasa’s INU-OH anime film on Blu-ray, coming just after the feature missed the chance to compete in this year’s Academy Awards. While it may not be up for an Oscar, INU-OH deserves all the praise it’s gotten over the past year, from Science SARU’s painstakingly detailed animation to the ever-increasing strength of its music and the powerful presence of musician Avu-chan. Since we already reviewed the film itself, let’s take a closer look at what the Blu-ray from GKIDS and Shout! Factory has to offer.
Gizmodo
A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming
In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
otakuusamagazine.com
Lupin III, Cat’s Eye, and More Anime Thieves with Hearts of Gold
It’s here! Lupin III vs. Cat’s Eye is now running on Amazon Prime! This special pits two epic heist series against each other. But both have a few things in common. For instance, deep down, both the gentleman thief and the cat burglars have hearts of gold. While...
otakuusamagazine.com
Dub Casts Revealed for By the Grace of the Gods, Ningen Fushin and BOFURI
Crunchyroll has been busy releasing and revealing the English dub casts for the second season of By the Grace of the Gods, Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World, and the second season of BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense.
ComicBook
Cowboy Bebop Creator Talks Animatrix Difficulties
Cowboy Bebop isn't the only anime to be created by director Shinichiro Watanabe, with the likes of Space Dandy and Samurai Champloo also gaining the status of "anime classics" from the creator. In a recent interview, Watanabe didn't pull any punches when it came to sharing his thoughts on Netflix's live-action series, unable to make his way past the initial scene. Shinichiro also went into detail when it came to his work on The Animatrix, the anthology series that showed viewers new aspects of the universe that gave us the likes of Neo, Trinity, and more.
otakuusamagazine.com
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Film Hits North America on Valentine’s Day
The Kaguya-sama anime film—Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends-—was previously announced for theatrical screenings outside of Japan in February, and now we have a specific date for North America. The feature adapting the arc of the same name from Aka Akasaka’s manga has locked in a very appropriate premiere date of February 14, with tickets available now.
Polite Society Is A Blast Of A Martial Arts Comedy You Need To Get On Your 2023 Watchlist Immediately
Sundance 2023's big highlight is a stylish comedy about a British-Pakistani teen with dreams to be a stunt woman.
CNET
The Best Horror Movies on Hulu
Seeking out the perfect chiller to watch? Hulu's got you covered. Below is a list of the best horror movies on the streaming service, flicks that'll fit right into your binge-watching queue. But before we get into that, let's cover some worthy alternates. Hulu is home to Swedish vampire story...
ComicBook
Stephen King Teases Trailer Release for The Boogeyman
Stephen King fans were given the good news last week that the upcoming adaptation of his novel The Boogeyman would no longer be an exclusive Hulu release and would be landing in theaters, but today the author himself took to Twitter to tease that the first trailer for the film would be arriving this weekend. With the film being in development for years and with no official looks at the film having been unveiled, fans are surely curious about how the project will be embraced in a new medium, and we might be finding out how it looks this weekend. The Boogeyman is slated to hit theaters on June 2nd.
