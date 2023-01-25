Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic announces 2023 Hall of Fame Class
NORFOLK - Six individuals, two families, and four teams are set to be induced in the Norfolk Catholic Hall of Fame for the 2023 class at their ceremony set for April 15th. Hall of Fame Board President Jeff Bellar says this is a great way to celebrate those that had a great impact on both the school and the parish.
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
norfolkneradio.com
Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow
Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
piercecountyleader.com
Couple Plans May Wedding
Callie Kuhl (Kolterman) and Branden Ruge are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 27, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Parents of the couple are Brent and Jennie Kolterman of Pierce, Penny Schomaker-Ruge of Norfolk, and Michael Ruge of Wisconsin. Callie is a 2014 graduate...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Northeast ag dean, instructor named deputy director at NDA
LINCOLN, Neb. – A former Northeast Community College administrator and instructor has been named deputy director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA). Director Sherry Vinton announced the appointment of Hilary Maricle as deputy director recently. Maricle, who has extensive experience and education in agriculture, agribusiness, natural resources, and...
siouxlandnews.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seek help in identifying poacher in Madison County
NORFOLK, Neb. — Local law enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is asking for help identifying a poacher in the Norfolk area. The Madison County Sheriff's Department posted these pictures Tuesday of several game animals whose remains were dumped at the "Yellowbanks State Wildlife Management Area" near Meadow Grove.
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
News Channel Nebraska
Schuyler teacher receives award for ag education
SCHUYLER, Neb. -- A popular phrase said that the children are our future, but it leaves out how it's the teachers that shape their minds to make change and learn. The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation recognized such work by honoring Schuyler kindergarten teacher, Ann Sobota, with the 2023 Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award.
News Channel Nebraska
War and cattle: How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Ramadi to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great grandfather homesteaded the place. Dwyer, who grew up here with his three sisters, is now the fifth generation in his family to ranch this land.
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
piercecountyleader.com
Couple Weds On December 30
Kim (Synovec) Rowley and Ted Lohrberg, both of Norfolk, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at United Church of Christ, Pierce. The Honorable Mark Johnson officiated. The bride is the daughter of Pam and Dave Flesner of Pierce, and the late Richard Synovec. The groom...
norfolkneradio.com
Schuyler teacher surprised with Ag teacher of the year award
SCHUYLER - A Schuyler school teacher received an unexpected surprise as she was named the 2023 Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year. Kindergarten teacher Ann Sobota received the award at a special school assembly yesterday from the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. The award is given to educators who incorporate agriculture into their classroom through innovative ideas and lessons.
News Channel Nebraska
Pillen names Norfolk Public Safety Director Scott Cordes as new state fire marshal
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk's Public Safety Director is Nebraska's newest fire marshal, with Gov. Jim Pillen announcing Scott Cordes to the position on Friday. Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments...
KETV.com
New details in case against couple accused of quadruple homicide in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — New details emerge in the case against a couple accused of a quadruple murder in Laurel, Nebraska. First, defense attorneys are asking for a judge to throw out the death penalty against Jason Jones. Jones, 42, faces multiple counts of homicide, use of a weapon and...
klkntv.com
Man accused of exposing himself to kids, adults and a Nebraska deputy before arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 28-year-old Archer man, who exposed himself multiple times. Authorities tell us this happened near Archer Road and McDonough Street on Monday. Dustin Mack is accused of exposing himself to children, adults and a deputy who...
News Channel Nebraska
Merrick County man exposes himself, engages in standoff with police, authorities say
ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.
