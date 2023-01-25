Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested near Stanton for alleged stolen vehicle
SPURVILLE, Neb. -- A man from Omaha was arrested in northeast Nebraska for reportedly stealing vehicle. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they received a report around 10:30 p.m. on Friday that a stolen SUV from Iowa was traveling west on Highway 51, east of Wisner. Officials said the SUV...
News Channel Nebraska
Pillen names Norfolk Public Safety Director Scott Cordes as new state fire marshal
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk's Public Safety Director is Nebraska's newest fire marshal, with Gov. Jim Pillen announcing Scott Cordes to the position on Friday. Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather drops more snow on Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The weekend is here, and so is more snow for some parts of Nebraska. Wayne, Antelope, Pierce, Thurston, Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Knox, Dixon, Dakota and Cedar Counties are now under a winter storm warning, upgraded from a winter storm watch the day before. The...
News Channel Nebraska
13 Nebraska counties to see license plate duplicates
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- There are 13 counties that will be hit by delayed shipments of 2023 license plates. The Platte County Treasurer's Office said that the following counties will be impacted by the delayed shipments: Gage, Dodge, Saunders, Madison, Hall, Buffalo, Platte, Adams, Lincoln, Dawson, Cass, Scotts Bluff, Washington. The...
norfolkneradio.com
State auditor Mike Foley discusses new job in visit to Norfolk
NORFOLK - Mike Foley has been transitioning from his job as lieutenant governor back to being the state auditor. At the Madison County GOP luncheon Wednesday, Foley talked about the job he held for two years before being lieutenant governor for eight years. Foley said he loves the job and...
piercecountyleader.com
Couple Plans May Wedding
Callie Kuhl (Kolterman) and Branden Ruge are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on May 27, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Parents of the couple are Brent and Jennie Kolterman of Pierce, Penny Schomaker-Ruge of Norfolk, and Michael Ruge of Wisconsin. Callie is a 2014 graduate...
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
Law enforcement still searching for former North Fork Area Transit director accused of misusing more than $740,000
Madison County law enforcement are searching for a Norfolk man accused with theft from a non-profit.
norfolkneradio.com
Snow set to fall overnight, bitter cold to follow
Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska is set to experience more winter weather and bitterly cold temperatures over the next few days. Weatherology meteorologist Michael Cairo says while most of the area has been enjoying some pretty comfortable temperatures for late January, that’s all supposed to change very shortly. “We’ve been...
piercecountyleader.com
Couple Weds On December 30
Kim (Synovec) Rowley and Ted Lohrberg, both of Norfolk, were united in marriage at 5 p.m. Friday, December 30, 2022, at United Church of Christ, Pierce. The Honorable Mark Johnson officiated. The bride is the daughter of Pam and Dave Flesner of Pierce, and the late Richard Synovec. The groom...
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
News Channel Nebraska
War and cattle: How one Nebraskan made it from two tours in Ramadi to ranching in the Sandhills
Garrett Dwyer runs about 500 head of Hereford and Angus cattle on his Bartlett ranch on the east edge of the Sandhills. The land he’s on today has been in his family since 1894, when his great-great grandfather homesteaded the place. Dwyer, who grew up here with his three sisters, is now the fifth generation in his family to ranch this land.
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
1011now.com
Carrie Jones charged in connection to the quadruple murder in Laurel appeared in court Monday
Lincoln Police say argument over pets led to killing of neighbor. 18-year-old Julian Martinez of Lincoln was killed. His neighbor 29-year-old Armon Rejai of Lincoln has been arrested. Updated: 5 hours ago. Pete Ricketts was sworn into office Monday afternoon by Vice President Kamala Harris about a week and a...
News Channel Nebraska
LENRD votes to not accept dam projects for Battle Creek flood control
BATTLE CREEK, Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District approved a motion to no longer pursue Battle Creek flood control projects that would require a dam. It comes after landowners have repeatedly asked the board of directors to not pursue such a venture. The LENRD has been researching potential flood control in Battle Creek projects for years.
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
