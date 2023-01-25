Read full article on original website
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Why there has been a huge increase in mass shootings in the USSherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
7 people have died in another California mass shooting in Half Moon Bay.Sherif SaadHalf Moon Bay, CA
Upcoming concerts in 2023
Let's see the big headliners coming to San Jose, CA this year.
Copita Tequileria y Comida Is Coming to Willow Glen
Founded by Larry Mindel and the James Beard Award-winning cookbook author and chef Joanne Weir, the eatery is known for its gluten-free options and extensive selection of tequila.
sfstandard.com
New SF Cannabis Lounge Will Feature a Secret Garden—and We Got a Sneak Peek
Peaceful, calm and Zen. That’s how cannabis dispensary owner Al Shawa wants you to feel when you step into his new Russian Hill consumption lounge, expected to open this February. The hip hangout for consuming flower (and admiring flora) is the latest addition to Shawa’s family of pot shops,...
10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards
The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
sfstandard.com
Where Have All the Chairs Gone? This Is Why Many Downtown SF Starbucks Locations Are Seatless
Where have all the chairs gone? That was the question posed by a Standard staffer during a recent morning editorial meeting. She was referring to the Starbucks at the corner of Stockton and Sutter streets, just off of Union Square. Populated by a lonely hightop table and a slim bar...
Eater
Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay
South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.
indiacurrents.com
Dolls In Nooses: Racism Jolts Saratoga Schools
On the weekend of November 15th, 2022, the community of Saratoga-Campbell was jolted by the sight of dark-complexioned dolls hung with nooses around their necks, in the quads of three public schools: Redwood Middle, Prospect High, and Saratoga High. “When we returned to school on Monday we saw nothing. We...
socketsite.com
Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most
Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
Silicon Valley
Alameda wants a mulligan on lawsuit against operators of its prestigious Bay Area golf course
ALAMEDA — A legal battle that drove relationships at Alameda’s municipal greens into the rough may soon run its course. Accusations of poor management, parochial retaliation and a “systematic campaign” to control the historic greens at Corica Park evolved last year into a pair of opposing lawsuits filed by Alameda officials and the business they enlisted to run it.
4kids.com
Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near San Jose
Grab your boots, snow jackets, and saucer sleds, and head out to the best snow sledding spots for kids near San Jose for a fun winter adventure!. Snow is falling, and the mountains are calling. It’s wintertime, and there’s no better way to spend a fantastic snow-filled day than sledding down a giant hill with family. And, of course, snow sledding is one of the classic favorites and the most loved kid’s activities during the winter months. As soon as the ground gets covered in snow, it’s time to pack up and take a road trip to the best snow sledding destinations for kids near San Jose!
beyondthecreek.com
Pizzalina Coming Soon to Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek
San Anselmo-based Pizzalina is coming to the Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek, next to Genova deli. Check out their menu here. Pizzalina is a neighborhood-gathering place specializing in hand stretched, artisan wood-fired pizza and rustic Italian cuisine. We believe in real food that is hand-made with love, grown locally & organically, and shared with our community of family and friends.
mix96sac.com
Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!
Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
Coldest temperatures of the year so far are coming to the SF Bay Area
Grab your warmest coat. Freezing temperatures are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area.
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The large winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot and André.
These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment
You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
Where to buy eggs for cheap in Bay Area amid inflation
With the price of eggs up 60% over the past year, shoppers are hungry for cost savings. One Bay Area market has a solution. Olivera Egg Ranch at 3315 Sierra Rd. in San Jose has seen a recent boom in business.
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
The Almanac Online
A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.
Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs for a date night for their parents.
Bay Area headed for a cold spell with possible rain coming soon
Some North Bay locations are forecast to approach a balmy 70 degrees.
Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
