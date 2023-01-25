ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyvale, CA

Secret SF

10 Bay Area Restaurants And Chefs In The Running For James Beard Awards

The James Beard Foundation has released its semifinalists for the coveted 2023 chef and restaurant awards. Bay Area foodies rejoice, because there’s a local restaurant in the running for every single category! The final James Beard Award nominees will be announced on March 29th and winners will be revealed on June 5th. But for now, we have plenty of time to peruse the Bay Area semifinalists and try them out for ourselves. Read on to learn more about the restaurants and chefs that made the cut. Get your fix of California cuisine at this new North Beach hotspot. Apart from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Mega-Popular East Bay Bagel-Maker Boichik Is Opening a Shop in the South Bay

South Bay residents will soon be able to get some of the Bay Area’s best bagels right in their own backyards. According to a post on the company’s Instagram, super-popular bagel shop Boichik Bagels will open its third outpost in Santa Clara later this year. The post indicates the new location will be at 2050 Wyatt Drive and is expected to debut this summer.
SANTA CLARA, CA
indiacurrents.com

Dolls In Nooses: Racism Jolts Saratoga Schools

On the weekend of November 15th, 2022, the community of Saratoga-Campbell was jolted by the sight of dark-complexioned dolls hung with nooses around their necks, in the quads of three public schools: Redwood Middle, Prospect High, and Saratoga High. “When we returned to school on Monday we saw nothing. We...
SARATOGA, CA
socketsite.com

Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most

Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

Alameda wants a mulligan on lawsuit against operators of its prestigious Bay Area golf course

ALAMEDA — A legal battle that drove relationships at Alameda’s municipal greens into the rough may soon run its course. Accusations of poor management, parochial retaliation and a “systematic campaign” to control the historic greens at Corica Park evolved last year into a pair of opposing lawsuits filed by Alameda officials and the business they enlisted to run it.
ALAMEDA, CA
4kids.com

Best Snow Sledding for Kids Near San Jose

Grab your boots, snow jackets, and saucer sleds, and head out to the best snow sledding spots for kids near San Jose for a fun winter adventure!. Snow is falling, and the mountains are calling. It’s wintertime, and there’s no better way to spend a fantastic snow-filled day than sledding down a giant hill with family. And, of course, snow sledding is one of the classic favorites and the most loved kid’s activities during the winter months. As soon as the ground gets covered in snow, it’s time to pack up and take a road trip to the best snow sledding destinations for kids near San Jose!
SAN JOSE, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Pizzalina Coming Soon to Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek

San Anselmo-based Pizzalina is coming to the Countrywood Shopping Center in Walnut Creek, next to Genova deli. Check out their menu here. Pizzalina is a neighborhood-gathering place specializing in hand stretched, artisan wood-fired pizza and rustic Italian cuisine. We believe in real food that is hand-made with love, grown locally & organically, and shared with our community of family and friends.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
mix96sac.com

Free Admission to the San Francisco Zoo!

Thursday, Feb 2, is Groundhog Day and the San Francisco Zoo is celebrating by offering free admission to anyone who will make a pledge to change one thing in their lifestyle to help the environment. Here are a few suggestions from their website:. Be sure when using products containing palm...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

These are San Francisco's 5 priciest neighborhoods to rent an apartment

You'd only need to travel along two streets to visit all of San Francisco's five most expensive zip codes. The apartment listing company RentHop included the zip codes in its list of the 100 most expensive in the country published on Monday. All intersect with or are bordering 3rd or Market streets: 94105 (No. 59), 94158 (71), 94102 (81), 94107 (94) and 94114 (97). Four of the zip codes sit east of Divisadero Street, and the street splits the fifth (94114). ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

A Los Altos teen and his sister started a baking business. Then Food Network came calling.

Two years ago, Los Altos siblings Naiel and Punhal Chaudry started their culinary adventure with great intentions and some help from YouTube. During the COVID-19 lockdown, they wanted to do something nice for their mom, a front-line doctor, and dad, an entrepreneur and engineer. They had been watching some cooking shows and wanted to try it themselves, so they took on the challenge of becoming the chefs for a date night for their parents.
LOS ALTOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police in South San Francisco investigating incident at El Camino High

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco is conducting an investigation at El Camino High School Friday following an incident that led the school to be locked down, according to authorities.Police posted the tweet on the department's Twitter account at around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon regarding the investigation at the South San Francisco public high school located at 1320 Mission Road.The tweet said officers were conducting an active investigation at the school and indicated that the campus had been on lockdown, though specifics regarding the investigation and the reason behind the school campus being secured.Police confirmed that there was no threat at the school and that students were being released from their classrooms. This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as authorities release more details.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

