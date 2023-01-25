SUNRISE, Fla. - Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night.After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining.The Panthers, the NHL Presidents' Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a game. Florida had been 0-17-1 in such situations while the Bruins were 26-0-1 when leading after the first 40...

