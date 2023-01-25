ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

The Bengals listed TE Hayden Hurst as limited with a calf injury on their post-practice injury report, which is notable given he missed some time with a calf issue earlier this seaosn. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Ravens. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denied that Lamar Jackson missed their Divisional Round game because...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement

Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for January 27, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl

Texans top candidate for their HC vacancy is DeMeco Ryans. Colts have scheduled a second interview with Giants DC Wink Martindale. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa still remains in concussion protocol. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buccaneers interviewed Bengals QB’s coach Dan Pitcher for their OC vacancy. Buccaneers interviewed Giants QB’s coach...
chatsports.com

Baltimore Ravens 2023 draft picks UPDATED

Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens future draft picks tracker! We’ll update this post as necessary over the course of time. General Manager Eric DeCosta’s both a coveter of picks but also trades, which will routinely bring us back here. Rd. 1, Pick 23 — Ravens’ own pick...
BALTIMORE, MD
Big Blue View

Giants sign David Sills, Terrell Burgess to reserve/futures contracts

The New York Giants announced on Thursday that wide receiver David Sills and defensive back Terrell Burgess are returning to the team on reserve/futures contracts. Sills, 26, is a favorite of quarterback Daniel Jones. He began the season as a starter and caught 11 passes in nine games. Sills played...
NEW YORK STATE

