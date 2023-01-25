Read full article on original website
Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Unexpected CB in Round 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers boost both sides of the ball early in the NFL Draft.
nfltraderumors.co
AFC Notes: Bengals, Ravens, Steelers
The Bengals listed TE Hayden Hurst as limited with a calf injury on their post-practice injury report, which is notable given he missed some time with a calf issue earlier this seaosn. (Paul Dehner Jr.) Ravens. Ravens GM Eric DeCosta denied that Lamar Jackson missed their Divisional Round game because...
NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement
Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice ...
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Steelers LB T.J. Watt opts out of the Pro Bowl games
The NFL has completely revamped the setup for the Pro Bowl this season but Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt wants no part of it. Despite being voted to represent the AFC at this year’s Pro Bowl games, Watt has decided to opt out of participating. Watt was voted onto...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for January 27, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Texans top candidate for their HC vacancy is DeMeco Ryans. Colts have scheduled a second interview with Giants DC Wink Martindale. Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa still remains in concussion protocol. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Buccaneers interviewed Bengals QB’s coach Dan Pitcher for their OC vacancy. Buccaneers interviewed Giants QB’s coach...
Bills' Damar Hamlin expresses gratitude in first public comments
Bills safety Damar Hamlin expressed his appreciation for all the love and support he's received over the last month in his first public comments since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field.
As NFL teams gut coaching staffs, the Steelers stay put
Every NFL season there is a purge when it comes to assistant coaches and coordinators. But it certainly feels like this season the cuts have been even deeper than usual when it comes to good and bad teams clearing out their coaching staffs in hopes of improving for 2023. Big, proactive moves.
chatsports.com
Baltimore Ravens 2023 draft picks UPDATED
Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens future draft picks tracker! We’ll update this post as necessary over the course of time. General Manager Eric DeCosta’s both a coveter of picks but also trades, which will routinely bring us back here. Rd. 1, Pick 23 — Ravens’ own pick...
Big Blue View
Giants sign David Sills, Terrell Burgess to reserve/futures contracts
The New York Giants announced on Thursday that wide receiver David Sills and defensive back Terrell Burgess are returning to the team on reserve/futures contracts. Sills, 26, is a favorite of quarterback Daniel Jones. He began the season as a starter and caught 11 passes in nine games. Sills played...
