Michigan Legislature approves income tax relief for some retirees
Michiganders with public pensions and other, specific retirement accounts could soon see new tax breaks under a bill approved Thursday in the state Senate, and the House has approved a competing plan with key differences. The Senate measure passed by a 23-15 vote, with three Republicans joining the 20 Senate...
MSP looking for stolen Mottville trailer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — Michigan State Police are asking for help in the investigation of the theft of a travel trailer from a residence in the 68000 block of Vistula Road, Mottville Township. The theft took place between Dec. 20 and 21 on the far west side of St....
Gov. Kemp declares 15-day State of Emergency after violent protests
Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a 15-day state of emergency in Georgia and deployed the National Guard in anticipation of continued protests over a proposed Atlanta police training facility. As part of the emergency declaration, Kemp has asked that 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops be made available by the Georgia...
Police continue to probe Daub family deaths, daughter posted rambling videos on YouTube
As West Manchester Township Police continue to investigate the pre-planned deaths of the Daub family, videos posted on YouTube by the daughter reveal struggles she faced. Police found the parents, 62-year-old James Daub and 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan E. Daub, deceased in the backyard of their suburban home in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue.
Woman, 65, missing since Tuesday; Sheriff's Office asks for your help
ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Investigators are asking for help in finding a 65-year-old woman apparently last seen Tuesday walking through a shopping center parking lot, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Family members of Janie Wilkenson last saw her Tuesday morning at her home in the 700 block of...
Surveillance cameras captured Neptune killing, but who was the gunman behind the mask?
FREEHOLD Randolph Goodman drove home the night of Nov. 10, 2018, parked his car and took a bag of takeout from Red Lobster upstairs to his Neptune apartment, but not before having a conversation outside with Marcus Morrisey, a prosecutor told a Monmouth County jury Wednesday. Morrisey wanted to buy...
Traffic crash turns chase, leads to two arrests
Jan. 27—TRAVERSE CITY — A routine traffic crash ended with a Michigan State Police K-9 unit search, and two arrests on different outstanding felony warrants, Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials reported. On Thursday at noon, a 35-year-old Blair Township man was driving his black Ford Fusion on M-37...
Alex Murdaugh murder trial: Key revelations and unanswered questions after Week 1.
The pieces of a long-speculated-about puzzle are coming together as the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office begins putting together its double-murder case against disbarred Hampton attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on the night of June 7, 2021, after an alleged decade-long crime spree that eventually led to more than 100 criminal charges.
