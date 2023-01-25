Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Teen Wolf’ fans appear to be in collective agreement that pretending the movie never existed is the best course of action
This article contains spoilers for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Some things are better left untouched. In the age of revivals, reboots, and remakes, Hollywood is set on bringing back every once-popular television show or movie known to man, and very rarely does the result match the hype. The latest example is Teen Wolf: The Movie, which despite being out for less than a day, already has fans wishing it had never been made.
wegotthiscovered.com
Does ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ set up a spinoff?
Eight years after the show initially came to a close, Paramount Plus has given fans a follow up to the Teen Wolf series in the form of a feature, creatively titled Teen Wolf: The Movie. In the film, we’re taken back to Beacon Hills, and we see the continuation of the McCall pack’s story 15 years later. However, the movie’s ending has fans questioning if there will be more movies to follow or even a spinoff series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Why is ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rated R? ‘Shotgun Wedding’ rating, explained
Amazon Video’s Shotgun Wedding releases today, Jan. 27, but is it suitable for kids? In this romantic comedy from Pitch Perfect director Jason Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel play a soon-to-be married couple who must deal with the stress of their families gathering for a destination wedding in the Philippines, all while fighting for their lives in the jungle after the wedding ceremony is taken hostage. Lopez’s Darcy and Duhamel’s Tom are forced to work together to save their loved ones, taking “till death do us part” far too literally. Sônia Braga, Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, and Cheech Marin co-star with Lopez and Duhamel as various family members.
wegotthiscovered.com
An off-kilter thriller torn to shreds by critics makes a convoluted comeback as a Netflix sensation
Even if the company relies heavily on the word of the mighty algorithm, there’s no formula for guaranteed success on Netflix, with forgotten 2020 thriller Inheritance the latest unlikely feature to come along and blow a hole in the streaming service’s viewership charts. Per FlixPatrol, the widely-panned and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Don’t expect ‘Wednesday’s Percy Hynes White to return as his Marvel character in the MCU
Wednesday season two has a major question mark hanging over it right now, following shocking sexual assault allegations being leveled at one of its stars. The Netflix hit has been faced with all sorts of controversy since it arrived last November, but the intense online backlash against actor Percy Hynes White in the wake of the aforementioned accusations is easily the biggest hurdle the Addams Family reboot has yet encountered.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ryan Reynolds nervously defends falling asleep at the opera with Hugh Jackman
For every opera ever shown, at least one person out in the audience could probably be caught snoozing. With his latest throwback Thursday post, Hugh Jackman has hilariously called out Ryan Reynolds for doing just that. Instead of what many would have expected to be some sort of snappy comeback,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Tomb Raider’ being rebooted again as a Marvel-style universe is every bit as stupid as it sounds
HBO’s quickfire renewal of The Last of Us may have been dominating the video game discourse with good reason, but the announcement that Amazon is rebooting Tomb Raider as a Marvel Cinematic Universe-style multimedia franchise runs it a close second. After Alicia Vikander’s sequel was finally put out of...
wegotthiscovered.com
What episode does Allison die in ‘Teen Wolf?’
Teen Wolf nostalgia is at an absolute peak right now in the wake of Paramount Plus releasing Teen Wolf: The Movie, the much-anticipated reunion movie that continues the story of the beloved MTV supernatural series. Originally running from 2010-2017, as loosely based on the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox, Teen Wolf followed Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and his pack of allies as they protected their town of Beacon Hills from paranormal threats.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ faces embarrassing international failure as DC cancellations inspire cruel delight in MCU fans
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania promises to launch the MCU’s Phase Five in style, but it seems that the hype within the hardcore Marvel community might not translate to barnstorming success overseas. In fact, the incoming Paul Rudd-starring threequel could find itself the victim of a wincingly low box office loss that would no doubt leave James Cameron cackling. Elsewhere, Marvel fans rub salt in the wound after DC lovers lose two more of their favorite productions.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn confirms he has the power to bring ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ stars back to the DCU
DC fans, who’ve unfortunately had to become hardened to bad news over the past few months, were hit with another disappointing update this week in the form of the news that both Titans and Doom Patrol will be ending with their current fourth seasons. The HBO Max original series have developed fierce followings over the years, so there’s been an outpouring of grief online over the two shows becoming the latest casualties of Warner Bros. Discovery’s wipeout of its streaming exclusives.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King dusts off an old meme to weigh in on George Santos
Can George Santos tell the truth, ever? As his list of lies keeps growing, Stephen King had to join the fun with a tweet that brings back the Chuck Norris meme fans have enjoyed for years. How did Santos ever get elected after everything that has come out about him?...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Adult Swim’s swift Justin Roiland firing only makes Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ silence look worse
In what was an inevitable if still fandom-shattering turn of events, Adult Swim confirmed this week that it has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of the producer/voice actor facing domestic abuse charges and other disturbing details from his past coming to light. The seventh season of the smash-hit animated series will proceed, but without Roiland’s involvement, although his replacement as the two titular characters has yet to be found at the time of writing.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 7 best Bella Ramsey performances to get you to the next episode of ‘The Last of Us’
Unless you’ve been taking a digital detox over the past few weeks, you’ve more than likely heard about HBO’s The Last of Us, starring Game of Thrones alumni Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal. Based on the video game of the same name from developers Naughty Dog, the 2013 PlayStation exclusive follows a hard-bitten smuggler, Joel, who’s tasked with transporting sarcastic teenager Ellie across a post-apocalyptic United States decades after a fungal infection runs rampant across the globe. Although some diehard fans might have been skeptical when Ramsey was cast as Ellie, she’s proving to be a worthy successor to Ashley Johnson’s video game iteration.
wegotthiscovered.com
Original ‘Blade’ star calls Marvel MCU ‘worthless garbage’
Blade star Stephen Dorff has some harsh words for the upcoming MCU adaptation of the same superhero film he was in back in 1998. The former Deacon Frost actor doesn’t have any confidence in the upcoming film and claims that the recent superhero films that have been released, both from Marvel and DC, are “worthless garbage.”
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Disney Plus series release window, cast, plot, and more
Disney Plus’ adaptation of Rick Riordan’s beloved Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is one of the streaming platform’s most hotly anticipated shows, with fans of the books desperately waiting for each scrap of new information about the series. But when will this series finally launch on Disney Plus, and who is playing each character? Here is what we know so far.
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift completely eclipses John Mayer’s tour announcement by teasing new ‘Lavender Haze’ music video, and Swifties are onto her
Taylor Swift said it herself: she is a mastermind. Her latest Machiavellian plan, fans believe, concerns the release of the teaser for the much-anticipated third music video from her 2022 album Midnights for the song “Lavender Haze,” which just happened to fall on the same day her ex-boyfriend and Swiftie public enemy #1 John Mayer decided to announce he’s going on tour.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix slaps fantasy fanatics square in the face by renewing a show nobody ever talks about
If you’ve been on the internet for more than a minute or two recently, you’ll be keenly aware that Netflix is doing its best to piss off subscribers by canceling a massive number of fantasy shows, and then pretending they were never popular in the first place. It...
wegotthiscovered.com
Where does ‘Poker Face’ take place, and where was it filmed?
If you haven’t heard of Poker Face, you must be avoiding the internet like the plague, because it’s all anyone’s talking about right now. From Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson comes comedy drama unlike any other. Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a cocktail waitress with the extraordinary ability to tell when someone is lying. One fateful day, she leaves her mundane life behind to travel in search of new mysteries to solve. The series is a character-driven, case-of-the-week drama that closely adheres to the ‘howcatchem’ formula that was popularized by crime drama Columbo, which stars Peter Falk as Lieutenant Columbo.
wegotthiscovered.com
If Netflix is canceling genre movies that are already complete, your favorite fantasy shows don’t stand a chance
Things have gotten so bad that Netflix subscribers are now fully expecting fantasy shows to be canceled on the very same day they premiere, a damning indicator of the goodwill the streaming service has built up with its customer base. Of course, boss Ted Sarandos remains adamant that he’s never...
Comments / 0