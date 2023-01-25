Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
KPVI Newschannel 6
Federal judge denies Steve King's motion to reduce damage award from "Success Kid" trial
SIOUX CITY — A federal judge has denied a request made by Steve King’s attorneys to reduce the amount of damages a jury ordered the former U.S. congressman’s campaign to pay for using a copyrighted photo in the Success Kid meme without the owner’s permission in a 2020 fundraising ad.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Trump says beating of Nichols 'never should have happened'
Former President Donald Trump says the footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is "horrible" and that the attack "never should have happened."
Trump takes aim at DeSantis in first major campaign swing, says he's trying to 'rewrite history' on his Covid-19 record
Former President Donald Trump took aim at Ron DeSantis Saturday, claiming the Florida governor and his team are "trying to rewrite history" regarding their Covid-19 pandemic response, and called the potential presidential run by his GOP rival "very disloyal."
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gun ban cases continue in courts as Democrats who opposed law remain silent
(The Center Square) – Nearly three weeks since Illinois’ gun ban has been enacted and the lawsuits against the measure stack up, some of the Democrats who voted against the bill aren’t talking. In the House, there were several Democrats that either didn’t vote for the gun...
What is TikTok’s cyber-security ‘Project Texas’? Does it have anything to do with Texas?
Project Texas’s aim is to safeguard user data and protect U.S. national security interests,
KPVI Newschannel 6
Siouxland lawmakers, including two former educators, explain vote on "school choice" bill
SIOUX CITY — When the "Students First Act" was proposed in the Iowa legislature two-plus weeks ago, first-term State Sen. Lynn Evans felt something was missing. Evans, a Republican from Aurelia who spent years as superintendent for the district, said the bill, which establishes taxpayer-funded educational savings accounts families could use to cover the cost of private school tuition, didn't have a provision for students with special learning needs. Because of that, Evans said, a private school could decline to accept certain students even if their family was able to cover tuition costs with the savings account money.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
Comments / 0