digitalspy.com
Strictly star Alex Scott unveils new hair transformation
Former footballer and Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott has unveiled a huge new hair transformation. Sharing the post on her Instagram Alex debuted a chic long bob, marking a significant change from her usual long wavy hair. "Allow me to re-introduce myself... We are calling her Bobbi," she captioned the post.
digitalspy.com
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah reunite for new project
The Traitors stars Wilfred and Hannah have reunited for a brand new Traitors related project – a board game. The two reality stars posed together on Instagram holding the board game set as Wilfred said in the caption: "Press day for The Traitors new board game with Hannah Byczkowski."
The tragic story of Sam Ballard, the teen who ate a slug as a dare and then suffered for it
In 2010, Sam Ballard was a 19-year-old Australian teen who was sitting around and drinking with his "mates" when a slug crawled across the patio of his friend's home. The young men who were drinking immediately brought up the conversation about someone eating the slug.
Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids
A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
digitalspy.com
Sarah Michelle Gellar opens up about her TV comeback in Wolf Pack
It's hard not to draw comparisons between Sarah Michelle Gellar's iconic and generation-defining role as Buffy Anne Summers, and her involvement in her latest television project Wolf Pack. In both, we know what goes bump in the night – and it's likely to have sharp teeth, abnormal strength and healing...
digitalspy.com
Dawson's Creek stars celebrate Michelle Williams' Oscar nomination with throwback photo
Former Dawson's Creek stars Busy Philipps and Joshua Jackson have congratulated Michelle Williams on her fifth Oscar nomination for her work on The Fabelmans. Philipps, who joined the teen drama as Audrey in season five, posted a sweet throwback snap of Williams on Instagram along with a touching caption sharing how proud she is of her long-time friend.
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies confirms return of spin-off shows
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has excitingly confirmed that new spin-off shows are in the works. The writer's previous tenure launched both Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures, but the world of Doctor Who has shrunk considerably with a lack of TV companion shows in recent years. The spin-off...
digitalspy.com
How to watch Wolf Pack starring Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar
Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar is back on the small screen in the new supernatural teen drama Wolf Pack from the creator of Teen Wolf Jeff Davis. Gellar plays arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, who is sent to investigate the aftermath of a California wildfire and a group of teenagers who were involved.
digitalspy.com
Gossip Girl and Jane the Virgin stars land next lead roles
Gossip Girl star Blake Lively and Jane the Virgin's Justin Baldoni have landed their next lead roles in an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us. The film follows Lily Bloom (Lively), a recent college graduate who moves to Boston and falls in love with a neurosurgeon named Ryle (Baldoni), Deadline reports.
digitalspy.com
The Last of Us star Nick Offerman shares new photos ahead of episode 3
Nick Offerman will make his debut as survivalist Bill in the next episode of HBO's The Last of Us, and the actor has teased fans with a little sneak peak. Taking to Twitter, the Parks and Recreation star shared three stills from the upcoming episode, writing: "Episode 3, 'Long Long Time'. Sunday night on HBO."
digitalspy.com
Teen Wolf: The Movie – what happened to Stiles? How they explain his absence
Teen Wolf: The Movie is bringing everyone back. Scott (Tyler Posey) without question. Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin), Lydia Martin (Holland Roden), Liam Dunbar (Dylan Sprayberry). Heck even Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) crawled her way back from the grave just to be in this revival. Okay she didn't exactly crawl out...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Emma Atkins predicts split for Charity and Mack
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Charity Dingle and Mackenzie Boyd are currently planning to tie the knot, but actress Emma Atkins – who plays Charity – has shared her own doubts about the couple's future together. Regular viewers will know that Mack recently learnt he's the father of Chloe...
digitalspy.com
Lily Allen shares hair transformation as she ditches famous dark hairstyle
Lily Allen has shared a new hair transformation, and it's a big change from her dark hairstyle of recent years. The singer-songwriter posted a photo on her Instagram story earlier this week, showcasing her new look. In the photo, Lily has a blonde bob, complete with a side parting. Lily...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who boss Russell T Davies wants Edgar Wright to direct an episode
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has expressed interest in seeing Edgar Wright direct an episode of the show. Last year, the Hot Fuzz director set speculation into overdrive after sharing a series of cryptic posts – though he later denied that he was involved. During a new chat...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's dumped Islander David reveals whether he's open to rekindling things with Tanya
Love Island's first dumped contestant of 2023, David Salako, has revealed whether he's open to rekindling things with Tanya Manhenga. David entered the South African villa as a bombshell on day three and made it clear from the get-go that he wanted to connect with Tanya. Despite their date and...
digitalspy.com
Love Island's David responds to reports of a feud with former Islander Dami Hope
Dumped Love Island contestant David Salako has responded to claims that he and former Islander Dami Hope are feuding, saying his comments were a "light-hearted joke". Claims of a feud between the pair started after Dami tweeted about David's haircut, saying: "Atp if David needs a trim I’ll cut his hair ffs."
digitalspy.com
Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews shares regret at explosive break-up scenes
Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews has lamented the way he dealt with his and ex-girlfriend Louise Thompson's break-up scene back in 2013. During their row at the time, Spencer told her: "It's very hard to respect you when you allow me to cheat on you!" amongst other things. Recently...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks reveals death fears for Vicky in 8 huge spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Vicky's life hangs in the balance after high drama on the teens' camping trip. Elsewhere, Tony becomes unsupportive over Maxine's rally, while Mercedes continues to struggle with Bobby's terrible crimes. Here's a full collection of 8 big moments coming up. 1. Tony loses...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders pays tribute to former cast member Sylvia Syms after death
EastEnders has paid tribute to former cast member Sylvia Syms after her death yesterday (January 27) at the age of 89. The veteran actress played Peggy Mitchell's friend Olive Woodhouse in the BBC One soap between 2007 and 2010. She also starred in Thatcher: The Final Days as the titular PM, a Sylvester McCoy Doctor Who serial, Rev, Gentleman Jack and the Keira Knightley version of Doctor Zhivago.
digitalspy.com
Love Island's newest bombshells shake up the villa
Love Island spoilers follow. Love Island's newest bombshells Ellie and Spencer are already shaking up the villa. Last night's episode of 2023's winter Love Island ended on a cliffhanger, with the recoupling allowing Ellie and Spencer to choose their matches first. Considering a shock double dumping also aired last night...
