The men's volleyball team is off to a 3-1 record after a four-set home win against the Cougars of Kean University on Thursday night in the ARC Arena. The Bearcats started strong winning the first set 25-23 hitting .391, but the visitors from Union, New Jersey took the second 27-25. The Bearcats came back to win the third and fourth set with timely hitting for the victory.

