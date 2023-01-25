Read full article on original website
Source: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (back) expected to play
Travis Kelce, listed as questionable after experiencing back spasms during Friday's practice, is expected to play against the Bengals on Sunday, a source told ESPN.
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin sends message of thanks in Instagram video
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin delivered a message of thanks - to Bills trainer Denny Kellington, who was credited with saving Hamlin's life on the field at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium earlier this month by administering CPR after Hamlin's cardiac arrest and collapse, as well as first responders, UC Medical Center staff and many others - in a video posted Saturday night on his Instagram account. ...
