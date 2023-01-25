Read full article on original website
postsouth.com
'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet
BATON ROUGE – Few emanate the spirit of Baltimore more than Angel Reese. Free-spirited but not afraid of work, a magnetic charisma that beams brightly: She’s loud and gritty but not noisy. She oozes unbridled confidence on and off the court. Maryland will always be home for the...
wbrz.com
LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary
Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
Lake Charles American Press
Dictating tempo: Bucs turn up defense on NISH
The frustrations of the first half gave way to smooth sailing for the Barbe Bucs in the second half of their 67-40 District 3-5A win over New Iberia Thursday afternoon at McNeese State. While the Bucs never trailed, their lead fluctuated greatly in the half as they committed 10 turnovers...
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly Visits Acadiana High School [PHOTOS]
Another high-profile college football coach was at Acadiana High this week.
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
Lake Charles American Press
LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today
There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lake Charles American Press
NISH scores big road win over Bucs
New Iberia earned a head start in the sprint for the District 3-5A boys basketball title with a 60-54 win over Barbe Thursday night at McNeese State. The win kept the Yellow Jackets (21-1, 2-0) atop the district standings with six league games remaining. After being limited to 24 points...
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
Suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks case released from Baton Rouge jail, records show
Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student, died after she was struck by a car in East Baton Rouge Parish early on Jan. 15. She posthumously donated several organs.
NOLA.com
From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting
LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning. Well, now know why a helicopter landed this morning near Bill Dotson Stadium and there was no medical emergency on the campus of Acadiana High. According to...
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
NOLA.com
Bar shut down, anger at LSU: Madison Brooks' death has ripple effects on campus and beyond
The death of an LSU student raped before being fatally struck by a car sent shockwaves through campus Tuesday while state regulators suspended a popular bar's liquor license, four suspects appeared for bond hearings and sexual assault activists called for her death to serve as a wakeup call about rape culture.
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette
BAYTOWN, Texas (KPEL News) - There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Baytown, Texas, as a powerful storm cell made its way across state lines and into Louisiana. That cell, which led to several school districts announcing early closures on Tuesday out of concern for student and...
Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday
After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
KLFY.com
All roads lead to this restaurant’s Firecracker Shrimp
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Adam Lee, owner of Lee’s Cajun Cuisine, says they’re here to please. Just opened at the end of 2022, Lee’s Cajun Cuisine is Opelousas’s newest full bar and restaurant. Lee’s is occupying a unique space, having fully converted a gas station at 372 Country Ridge Road into their new home.
KPEL 96.5
