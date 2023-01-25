ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary

Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Dictating tempo: Bucs turn up defense on NISH

The frustrations of the first half gave way to smooth sailing for the Barbe Bucs in the second half of their 67-40 District 3-5A win over New Iberia Thursday afternoon at McNeese State. While the Bucs never trailed, their lead fluctuated greatly in the half as they committed 10 turnovers...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

LHSAA votes Foolkes president, Playoff format likely to be tabled today

There was some big news out of the annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention Thursday in Baton Rouge. The vote on the future of the playoff system for football, baseball, softball and basketball could be postponed to the summer and a Southwest Louisiana principal was chosen as the new LHSAA president.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lake Charles American Press

NISH scores big road win over Bucs

New Iberia earned a head start in the sprint for the District 3-5A boys basketball title with a 60-54 win over Barbe Thursday night at McNeese State. The win kept the Yellow Jackets (21-1, 2-0) atop the district standings with six league games remaining. After being limited to 24 points...
NEW IBERIA, LA
NOLA.com

From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting

LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana to Face Enhanced Threat of Severe Storms Tuesday

After a gray and very gumbo-Esque weekend of weather across Louisiana this past Saturday and Sunday, today's forecast is dawning much brighter. However, for residents of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Morgan City, and eastern sections of Acadiana tomorrow may not be so calm and so quiet. The Storm Prediction Center...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

All roads lead to this restaurant’s Firecracker Shrimp

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Adam Lee, owner of Lee’s Cajun Cuisine, says they’re here to please. Just opened at the end of 2022, Lee’s Cajun Cuisine is Opelousas’s newest full bar and restaurant. Lee’s is occupying a unique space, having fully converted a gas station at 372 Country Ridge Road into their new home.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy