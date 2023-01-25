ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Hays Post

👟 FHSU records four provisionals at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. - The Fort Hays State track and field teams took their talents east for the Jayhawk Classic Invitational Friday, with the Tigers compiling four NCAA DII provisional qualifying marks and taking home six first-place finishes. Philip Landrum ran a season-best 6.85 in the prelims of the 60m dash,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Hammeke big in Tigers win over Griffons

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State defeated Missouri Western by a score of 75-48 on Thursday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers led wire-to-wire to move to 14-6 overall, 9-5 in the MIAA, while the Griffons fell to 8-11 overall, 4-9 in the MIAA. Fort Hays State took...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

TMP-M sophomore accepted to KAMS for 2023-24

TMP-M The Kansas Academy of Math and Science at Fort Hays State University has announce that Thomas More Prep-Marian sophomore Jonathan (Junghyuk) Lee has been admitted for the 2023-24 school year. KAMS students live on campus and take college level courses while earning their high school diploma. Jonathan is the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Award winners recognized at FHSU convocation

Faculty, staff, and students were honored Monday afternoon during the 2023 winter convocation at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Three faculty members were selected for the faculty awards from the fall 2022 semester, one each in the areas of teaching, scholarly activity, and service. Each person receives a $500 cash award, funded through the support of Commerce Bank. In addition, the university deans provide $250 in OOE funds to the departments of the award winners.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

New season of 'The Kansas Legislature' begins Feb. 3

BUNKER HILL — Another live production from Smoky Hills PBS, "The Kansas Legislature," will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Streaming will also be available on YouTube. The show airs during the legislative session, which gives the legislators and viewers the opportunity to discuss up-to-date issues. For each show, legislators from the Smoky Hills PBS viewing area are invited to participate in the live call-in program, and viewers are encouraged to call in with their legislative questions.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

TMP-Marian's new 6th-grade pre-enrollment event today

Students entering the sixth-eighth grades for the 2023-24 year are invited to pre-enroll from 3:30-6 p.m. today at TMP-Marian's school building. Pre-enrollment takes place in the seconnd floor Learning Commons. This is not the only chance to enroll, as enrollment is rolling throughout the summer, but it's a chance to...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Vietnam-era helicopter restoration in the works for Ellinwood Legion

ELLINWOOD — American Legion Post 320 plays a large role in the Ellinwood community. Ken Lebbin and others are now working on sprucing up the joint a little bit. In the works is a Bell OH-58 Kiowa helicopter from the Vietnam era. Lebbin said, once restored, the chopper will be posted as an eye-catcher on the American Legion property.
ELLINWOOD, KS
adastraradio.com

Field survey at U.S. 56/McKinley St. in Great Bend will Begin

GREAT BEND, Kan. – A field survey for proposed traffic signal, pedestrian ramp and crosswalk improvements on U.S. 56 in Great Bend is expected to start around Wednesday, Jan. 25. The improvements would be at U.S. 56 and McKinley Street. The field survey, to gather information needed for the...
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Ellis County adding child care spots

Ellis County is seeing significant improvement in the number of child care spots available with more spots soon to open. When the Child Care Task Force of Ellis County launched in 2021, Ellis County needed more than 700 spots to reach full capacity. However, the latest report has that at...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Great Bend CPA: Expect changes on 2022 tax returns

No tax season is ever the same. The filing season opened on Jan. 23 and will run through April 18 this year. The Internal Revenue Service has issued a warning that refunds may not be as large this year. The average refund increased 14 percent from $2,791 in 2021, to $3,176 in 2022.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Jan. 15 to 21

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Orlando Anthony Grabin, 26, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Jan. 15 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Brice Harris Hays, 22, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Jan. 15 in Hays...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

KDHE: 17 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 14 and 20. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County was moved to the substantial-incidence category, the KDHE reported, and only Trego County in northwest...
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Hays, KS
