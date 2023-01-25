Read full article on original website
👟 FHSU records four provisionals at KU
LAWRENCE, Kan. - The Fort Hays State track and field teams took their talents east for the Jayhawk Classic Invitational Friday, with the Tigers compiling four NCAA DII provisional qualifying marks and taking home six first-place finishes. Philip Landrum ran a season-best 6.85 in the prelims of the 60m dash,...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger women look to bounce back Saturday vs. NW Missouri State
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (15-7, 10-4 MIAA) vs. Northwest Missouri State (10-9, 5-8 MIAA) Saturday, January 28, 2023 • 2 p.m. Game Sponsor: American Family Insurance - The Brian Ruder Agency. National Anthem: Fort Hays Singers. Halftime: Jackie Creamer's The Dance Studio. The Fort Hays State women's basketball...
🏀 Hammeke big in Tigers win over Griffons
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State defeated Missouri Western by a score of 75-48 on Thursday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers led wire-to-wire to move to 14-6 overall, 9-5 in the MIAA, while the Griffons fell to 8-11 overall, 4-9 in the MIAA. Fort Hays State took...
TMP-M sophomore accepted to KAMS for 2023-24
TMP-M The Kansas Academy of Math and Science at Fort Hays State University has announce that Thomas More Prep-Marian sophomore Jonathan (Junghyuk) Lee has been admitted for the 2023-24 school year. KAMS students live on campus and take college level courses while earning their high school diploma. Jonathan is the...
Award winners recognized at FHSU convocation
Faculty, staff, and students were honored Monday afternoon during the 2023 winter convocation at the Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center. Three faculty members were selected for the faculty awards from the fall 2022 semester, one each in the areas of teaching, scholarly activity, and service. Each person receives a $500 cash award, funded through the support of Commerce Bank. In addition, the university deans provide $250 in OOE funds to the departments of the award winners.
Camber Children's Mental Health in Hays to start accepting patients
Camber Children's Mental Health had a ribbon cutting for its new youth acute and residential mental health treatment facility on Friday in Hays. The facility is expected to open for patients within the next couple of weeks, Camber officials said. The new facility, 300 New Way Blvd., will replace the...
New season of 'The Kansas Legislature' begins Feb. 3
BUNKER HILL — Another live production from Smoky Hills PBS, "The Kansas Legislature," will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Streaming will also be available on YouTube. The show airs during the legislative session, which gives the legislators and viewers the opportunity to discuss up-to-date issues. For each show, legislators from the Smoky Hills PBS viewing area are invited to participate in the live call-in program, and viewers are encouraged to call in with their legislative questions.
TMP-Marian's new 6th-grade pre-enrollment event today
Students entering the sixth-eighth grades for the 2023-24 year are invited to pre-enroll from 3:30-6 p.m. today at TMP-Marian's school building. Pre-enrollment takes place in the seconnd floor Learning Commons. This is not the only chance to enroll, as enrollment is rolling throughout the summer, but it's a chance to...
Vietnam-era helicopter restoration in the works for Ellinwood Legion
ELLINWOOD — American Legion Post 320 plays a large role in the Ellinwood community. Ken Lebbin and others are now working on sprucing up the joint a little bit. In the works is a Bell OH-58 Kiowa helicopter from the Vietnam era. Lebbin said, once restored, the chopper will be posted as an eye-catcher on the American Legion property.
Sen. Moran to host town hall meeting in Hays Friday afternoon
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (Kan.) has announced he will hold a town hall in Ellis County, at 3 p.m. on Friday, January 27. The meeting will be held at BriefSpace, 219 W. 10th, in the basement meeting room. Area residents are encouraged to attend and share feedback...
adastraradio.com
Field survey at U.S. 56/McKinley St. in Great Bend will Begin
GREAT BEND, Kan. – A field survey for proposed traffic signal, pedestrian ramp and crosswalk improvements on U.S. 56 in Great Bend is expected to start around Wednesday, Jan. 25. The improvements would be at U.S. 56 and McKinley Street. The field survey, to gather information needed for the...
Hays PD Activity Log, Jan. 15-21
The Hays Police Department responded to 66 calls from Jan. 15-21, 2023 according to the HPD Activity Log.
Ellis County adding child care spots
Ellis County is seeing significant improvement in the number of child care spots available with more spots soon to open. When the Child Care Task Force of Ellis County launched in 2021, Ellis County needed more than 700 spots to reach full capacity. However, the latest report has that at...
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
Man leaves after lighting house on fire in Kansas
A man left a house unattended after lighting it fire in southcentral Kansas on Tuesday afternoon.
City of Great Bend vehicle involved in Friday accident
A City of Great Bend vehicle was involved in an accident near the intersection of 19th Street and Main Street on Friday, Jan. 27 just after 9 a.m. One person was transported to The University of Kansas Health System - Great Bend Campus with unknown injuries. With a City of...
Great Bend CPA: Expect changes on 2022 tax returns
No tax season is ever the same. The filing season opened on Jan. 23 and will run through April 18 this year. The Internal Revenue Service has issued a warning that refunds may not be as large this year. The average refund increased 14 percent from $2,791 in 2021, to $3,176 in 2022.
HPD arrest log, Jan. 15 to 21
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Orlando Anthony Grabin, 26, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Jan. 15 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Brice Harris Hays, 22, was arrested at 1:21 a.m. Jan. 15 in Hays...
Man set rural Kan. house on fire, left and did not report blaze
BARTON COUNTY —Authorities reported a man intentionally set a vacant, rural home on fire and left it unattended in rural Barton County Tuesday. Nearby residents and fire crews did not know. Just after 2p.m. Tuesday, Barton County Fire District 2, Hoisington, received a call to a reported structure fire...
KDHE: 17 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Jan. 14 and 20. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County was moved to the substantial-incidence category, the KDHE reported, and only Trego County in northwest...
