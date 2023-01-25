Read full article on original website
Freedom Way Exhibition Coming to Maryland Hall During Black History Month
Bishop Craig Coates is a history buff and celebrant of Black history. The senior pastor at Fresh Start Church in Glen Burnie, Maryland is also a businessman who runs his flagship store called Craig Coates Couture. Growth Matters, LLC is Coates’ company that provides community engagement focusing on black equity.
Maryland officials react to beating death of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE, MD—Local leaders in Baltimore and around the state of Maryland are reacting to the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Tennessee. Bodycam footage released on Friday appears to show 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by multiple Memphis police officers during a traffic stop on January 7th. Fox News...
Wes Moore, city leaders discuss mental health disparities
BALTIMORE — Governor Wes Moore, Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, and local health leaders gathered in Baltimore for a mental and behavioral health roundtable discussion. A big topic issue was teen violence, and tackling its root causes. "It is time for us to get this right and in maryland we plan on it," said Governor Wes Moore. The recent string of youth violence in baltimore has prompted an urgent call to action and push for change. "No one should be loosing their lives to violence, but in particular the future snuffed out of these young people, lives and potential that will never...
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards
Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
Baltimore City’s homelessness census data key as $101M in federal funds are flowing in to help
A team of volunteers walk an alleyway in Little Italy as part of the Point-in-Time Count conducted by Baltimore city on January 22. Volunteer Jennifer Graham, who works in Baltimore, approached a man huddled under a blanket in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood near the Inner Harbor downtown on a wet and wintery Sunday night in January.
A Renovated Upton Mansion in West Baltimore Will House The AFRO American Newspaper’s Archive Collection
A new home is on the horizon for the archives of the AFRO American Newspaper—the longest-running, Black family-owned newspaper in the nation, Jasmine Vaughn-Hall reports for the Baltimore Banner. AFRO Charities, the organization tasked with caring for the archives, is raising money to renovate the Upton Mansion in West Baltimore to house and display the collection and to serve as the newspaper’s headquarters.
Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House
BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time."
Harborplace Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
Harborplace Mall maynot have a very wide commercial offer compared to other shopping centers on the list. However, on this site you can find what you need to go shopping, eat something delicious and spend a pleasant afternoon. Featured Shopping Stores: H&M, Neighborhoods, Crystal Cove. Restaurants: Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.,...
Where's Marty? Looking at the Life of DJ Plash Phelps
BALTIMORE — 23 years ago, Sirius XM changed radio forever, by introducing us to satilite radio. With Sirus, you pay for the service, and you get mostly commercial free programming. To be very transparent, I have been a subscriber since the beginning. And for the longest time, one of the many channels I go to is a 60s oldies one. I always get a kick out of their morning host, Plash Phelps. Phelps is a total character. If you want to, you can follow him on his Facebook page:If you hang out around Harford County, you may just run into him. Weekday's from 6 AM...
Proposed bills aim to combat "snitching culture," identify mass shooters
Two recent bills in Congress proposed by Maryland politicians look to stop mass shootings and better protect witnesses of crime.
Judge concerned about Baltimore violence and "unsustainable" police staffing shortages
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department is losing officers at a drastic pace.In the city's police consent decree hearing, a judge noted that the Baltimore Police Department lost roughly 279 officers in 2022."We just can't take a hit like that in 2023," Judge James K. Bredar said.The department also hired 103 police officers last year.Currently, there are 2,150 officers in the Baltimore Police Department.Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison acknowledges staffing shortages and says, like the judge, he is "pounding the table" to fix them.""It's bigger than the police department can solve," the judge added regarding the staff shortages.Last week, Baltimore...
Mayor Scott to back SA Bates' gun legislation that now has bipartisan support
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — More support is showing up for Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan Bates’ legislation looking to implement tougher penalties for certain gun crimes as bipartisan cosponsors move the proposal forward. Currently, the maximum penalty for misdemeanor illegal gun possession is three years for offenders 21-years-old...
Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free
There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free. The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Card skimming still on the rise in Baltimore
Baltimore County police say keep an eye out because card skimming is on the rise again. These card scams come in many different forms.
Baltimore doctor explains how FDA could consider making COVID-19 vaccines annual like flu shot
A Baltimore doctor explained what a Food and Drug Administration panel of experts is considering when it comes to the future of COVID-19 vaccines. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The FDA is examining how to simplify the COVID-19 vaccine schedule, perhaps...
Mondawmin Mall | Shopping mall in Baltimore, Maryland
In Baltimore you can find many shopping centers, capable of giving you a pleasant experience if you want to go shopping, as is the case with Mondawmin Mall. Here you will find all the stores you need and restaurants that you can visit to pass the time and clear your mind.
Students talk parking problems
“Oh boy, they’re assholes,” second-year transfer studies student Tristan Comba said about student drivers in the AACC parking lots. “It’s like they have road rage. They’re impatient. They don’t pay attention to their surroundings. They just don’t care.”. Comba isn’t the only student...
Audio: Outgoing DPW Director Mitchell says agency 'began to compromise' who he is as a man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Outgoing Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said the job “began to compromise who” he was “as a man and as a professional" in a meeting after he submitted his resignation, according to an audio recording obtained exclusively by FOX45 News. From...
