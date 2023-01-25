Donald Trump derided electric vehicles as inefficient and “ridiculous” during a stump speech as South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster, a proponent of EVs, stood behind him. The Republican governor invited the former president to the state capitol for an event introducing the Trump campaign’s South Carolina leadership team on Saturday. This was Trump’s second campaign event of the day, following an afternoon speech in New Hampshire.

