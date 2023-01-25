Read full article on original website
Trump Trashes Electric Vehicles Standing in Front of GOP Governor Who Supports Them
Donald Trump derided electric vehicles as inefficient and “ridiculous” during a stump speech as South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster, a proponent of EVs, stood behind him. The Republican governor invited the former president to the state capitol for an event introducing the Trump campaign’s South Carolina leadership team on Saturday. This was Trump’s second campaign event of the day, following an afternoon speech in New Hampshire.
Election losses only deepen Arizona Republicans' insistence on fraud
PHOENIX - As Republicans in Arizona's largest county gathered earlier this month, the routine task of choosing new party leadership and setting priorities for the year ahead devolved into chaos. Assembled inside a megachurch, longtime local party leaders beseeched the crowd of hundreds to mark their choices on ballots and...
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Alleged serial liar George Santos had backing from FTX executives
Two FTX executives with sparse political donations gave big to Rep. Santos, according to FEC filings.
