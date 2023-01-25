ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Trashes Electric Vehicles Standing in Front of GOP Governor Who Supports Them

Donald Trump derided electric vehicles as inefficient and “ridiculous” during a stump speech as South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster, a proponent of EVs, stood behind him. The Republican governor invited the former president to the state capitol for an event introducing the Trump campaign’s South Carolina leadership team on Saturday. This was Trump’s second campaign event of the day, following an afternoon speech in New Hampshire.
Election losses only deepen Arizona Republicans' insistence on fraud

PHOENIX - As Republicans in Arizona's largest county gathered earlier this month, the routine task of choosing new party leadership and setting priorities for the year ahead devolved into chaos. Assembled inside a megachurch, longtime local party leaders beseeched the crowd of hundreds to mark their choices on ballots and...
