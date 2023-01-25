ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HealthDay

Record 16.5 Million Americans Have Signed Up for Obamacare

By Cara Murez
HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utFvc_0kRDWH4200
Adobe Stock

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- More than 3 million new people signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), or Obamacare, this year, swelling enrollment numbers to a record 16.3 million Americans.

"On the 10th anniversary of the ACA Marketplaces, the numbers speak for themselves: More people signed up for plans this year than ever before, and the uninsured rate is at an all-time low," Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator for the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), said in a statement announcing the enrollment numbers. Just 8% of Americans are now uninsured.

The increases for this year included individuals from low-income, immigrant, Black and Latino communities, Brooks-LaSure noted.

“We made unprecedented investments to expand our enrollment organization footprint into nearly every county in the country and targeted the hardest-to-reach communities,” Brooks-LaSure told the Associated Press.

Those numbers are double the number of people insured when the Affordable Care Act marketplaces were launched during the Obama administration nearly a decade ago, the AP reported.

Some of that coverage is due to investments by President Joe Biden and a Democratic-led Congress, the AP reported.

Over the past two years, millions of dollars have been spent to help people access low-cost health insurance, including through Medicaid.

U.S. states were prevented from removing people from the Medicaid rolls during the pandemic, though millions of people may start losing that coverage this spring.

For some, that’s because their income is now too high to qualify, the AP reported. Some of those individuals may be able to access new insurance coverage in the ACA marketplace.

The Biden administration is spending $12 million on information specialists who can continue registering those transitioning from Medicaid to the marketplace, the AP reported.

More information

The U.S. Census Bureau has more on health insurance coverage in the United States.

Comments / 0

Related
Mother Jones

Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves

How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy