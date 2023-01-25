ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder causes worry with series of bewildering statements

Deontay Wilder has been active in the media, giving interviews and interacting with fans after going through months of radio silence. “The Bronze Bomber” was happy to speak to Elie Seckbach at length as he plots a return to the ring against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring. Wilder’s...
calfkicker.com

Size doesn’t matter according to Volkanovski’s coach, ahead of Makhachev clash

Alexander Volkanovski’s coach said that Makhachev towering Volkanovski will not be a problem. He explained how Volk’s short build gives opponents a hard time in reading his movements. Despite having a poor undercard, UFC 284 is highly anticipated by fans around the world. The event will be headlined...
MMA Fighting

Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC

Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
IOWA CITY, IA
bjpenndotcom

Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”

Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Cormier details 'crazy' in-cage moment between Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill at UFC 283

Daniel Cormier could feel the tension between UFC champs Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira in the aftermath of UFC 283. Cormier, who was the commentator and in-cage interviewer at this past weekend’s event in Rio de Janeiro, got an up-close look at the dominant performance Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) turned in over Glover Teixeira to win the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event.
MMA Fighting

Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown

Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
sportszion.com

“Big fight news coming soon” UFC star Jorge Masvidal teases upcoming bout

A veteran in the Welterweight division is seemingly gearing up for his big return inside the Octagon. The 170lbs division was getting boring with Kamaru defeating almost everybody and the top contenders pretty much unwilling to take tough fights. Now Jorge Masvidal finally appears free from all the legal troubles he has gone through and teases a return.
