MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor’s management company says it will ‘cut off 100 percent of Manny Pacquiao’s opportunities’ in U.S.
Paradigm Sports — a management company best known for its partnership with Conor McGregor — has released a blistering statement warning promoters against working with Manny Pacquiao, especially if it’s in the United States. Paradigm reportedly paid Pacquiao $3.3 million when the Filipino boxer signed with them...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder causes worry with series of bewildering statements
Deontay Wilder has been active in the media, giving interviews and interacting with fans after going through months of radio silence. “The Bronze Bomber” was happy to speak to Elie Seckbach at length as he plots a return to the ring against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring. Wilder’s...
MMAmania.com
Shell-shocked Conor McGregor just got run over by a car, shouts ‘I could have been dead!’ in aftermath video
From Road House to Road Rash. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) two-division champion Conor McGregor was recently run down by a careless driver while getting in his morning ride, which not only destroyed his bicycle, but also left “Notorious” mangled on one side of his body. Movsar Evloev...
calfkicker.com
Size doesn’t matter according to Volkanovski’s coach, ahead of Makhachev clash
Alexander Volkanovski’s coach said that Makhachev towering Volkanovski will not be a problem. He explained how Volk’s short build gives opponents a hard time in reading his movements. Despite having a poor undercard, UFC 284 is highly anticipated by fans around the world. The event will be headlined...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
Bella Mir, daughter of former UFC champ Frank Mir, scores UFC's first NIL deal
The UFC is investing in the future of Bella Mir, who is arguably the biggest potential prospect in women’s MMA. Mir, who is the 20-year-old daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir, has come to terms with the promotion to be its first NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) ambassador, the UFC announced on Friday following an initial report from ESPN.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Ricky Hatton ‘felt cheated’ after Floyd Mayweather defeat in 2007 and ‘smelt a rat’ in referee Joe Cortez
RICKY HATTON "felt cheated" after losing to Floyd Mayweather in 2007 and said he "smelt a rat" in referee Joe Cortez. Hatton was knocked out in round ten by then welterweight champion Mayweather in Las Vegas. But the fearsome body puncher was unable to work on the inside - like...
sportszion.com
Beneil Dariush calls the reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev “Basic ahead of bout vs Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Around two weeks left till the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight and opinions are pouring in from all over. The two champions have already faced off and look ready to duke things out. UFC Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush recently was talking to Michael Bisping when he was asked to deliver his evaluation on Makhachev.
MMA Fighting
Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC
Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
Kenny Florian believes PFL’s best heavyweights “can hang” with Francis Ngannou if the promotion signs him
Kenny Florian, a commentator for the Professional Fighters League, believes the promotion’s best heavyweights can hang with Francis Ngannou should the free agent sign with the PFL. Once it was revealed Ngannou was free from his UFC contract many pointed to the PFL as a potential option. Ngannou had...
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”
Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
Diego Sanchez rips the Nevada State Athletic Commission for not sanctioning BKFC but allowing Power Slap
Diego Sanchez doesn’t get why the Nevada State Athletic Commission won’t sanction Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. BKFC has been sanctioned in several states but Nevada is the most prominent state the promotion and sport haven’t been allowed into. Yet, many have been critical of that decision after the NSAC allowed Power Slap to be a thing.
UFC free fight: Islam Makhachev submits Charles Oliveira to win lightweight title
Islam Makhachev did what many thought was improbable in his most recent trip to the octagon. Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira, the man with the most submission wins in UFC history, in the main event of UFC 280 this past October in Abu Dhabi. It was a dominant performance in which...
Daniel Cormier details 'crazy' in-cage moment between Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill at UFC 283
Daniel Cormier could feel the tension between UFC champs Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira in the aftermath of UFC 283. Cormier, who was the commentator and in-cage interviewer at this past weekend’s event in Rio de Janeiro, got an up-close look at the dominant performance Hill (12-1 MMA, 6-1 UFC) turned in over Glover Teixeira to win the vacant light heavyweight title in the main event.
BBC
Conor McGregor: UFC star says he 'got away with his life' after being knocked off his bike by a car
Conor McGregor says he has "got away with his life" after being knocked off his bicycle by a car. The UFC star posted a video on Instagram of the aftermath of a crash, showing the driver apologising and asking if McGregor is okay. Irish fighter McGregor, 34, appears shaken up...
MMA Fighting
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical in London faceoff for Feb. 26 showdown
Security quickly intervened as Jake Paul and Tommy Fury faced off in the ring for their Feb. 26 boxing match in Saudi Arabia. Paul and Fury went nose-to-nose in the ring during the Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde fight on Saturday in London. They quickly had to be separated after Paul put a finger on the shirtless Fury’s cheek. Red-shirted officials quickly got in the way before things got serious.
sportszion.com
“Big fight news coming soon” UFC star Jorge Masvidal teases upcoming bout
A veteran in the Welterweight division is seemingly gearing up for his big return inside the Octagon. The 170lbs division was getting boring with Kamaru defeating almost everybody and the top contenders pretty much unwilling to take tough fights. Now Jorge Masvidal finally appears free from all the legal troubles he has gone through and teases a return.
sportszion.com
“The only person I can think of is ‘The Sugar Show’” Sean O’Malley claims himself to be the UFC necessity
In the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Sean O’Malley is one of the most well-known fighters at the time, and he has stated in recent interviews that he believes he has the potential to become the organization’s face in the near future. The 28-year-old fighter began his mixed martial...
MiddleEasy
