Davis, Calif. — Entering the night as the the leading scorer in the Big West, Elijah Pepper paced the UC Davis Men's Basketball Team (13-8, 6-3) with a game-high 28 points in a 79-58 win over CSU Bakersfield. Accomplishing the season sweep over the Roadrunners, and a second straight win, UC Davis now looks ahead to a visit in hostile, Walter Pyramid for their first game of the season against Long Beach State.

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO