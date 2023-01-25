ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Aggies Pick Up Road Win Against CSU Bakersfield, 79-58

Davis, Calif. — Entering the night as the the leading scorer in the Big West, Elijah Pepper paced the UC Davis Men's Basketball Team (13-8, 6-3) with a game-high 28 points in a 79-58 win over CSU Bakersfield. Accomplishing the season sweep over the Roadrunners, and a second straight win, UC Davis now looks ahead to a visit in hostile, Walter Pyramid for their first game of the season against Long Beach State.
Aggies Open Home Slate in Tri-Meet Against Air Force and Alaska-Anchorage

DAVIS, Calif. – The UC Davis gymnastics team returns to the friendly confines of the University Credit Union Center as to host a tri-meet with Air Force and Alaska-Anchorage. The three squads will face off on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. Meet #3:. Where: Davis., Calif. (University Credit...
