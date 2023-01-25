Read full article on original website
Related
You May Qualify for Cash if You Own an Apple MacBook
Settlements are being made from a national class-action lawsuit filed against Apple. If you purchased select Apple MacBook laptops between 2015 and 2019, you may be eligible to receive up to $395 from a national class-action lawsuit. According to the July 2020 lawsuit, Apple sold MacBooks that had faulty keyboards.
Apple M2 iPad Pro drops to $729, the lowest price ever
Earlier on Tuesday, BGR Deals told our readers about several impressive Galaxy A8 Tab deals with prices starting at $149. Now, it’s time to check out M2 iPad Pro deals that can save you even more money on a much more powerful tablet. Prices start at $729 for the...
petapixel.com
M2 Pro Mac mini Review: Mac Studio-Level Power at a Lower Price
Apple’s Mac mini has always been positioned as the company’s affordable desktop machine, an alternative to the low-end iMac for those that don’t need or want the iMac’s display. It’s a machine that has sometimes seemed to languish while other Mac models got performance upgrades. That has changed.
Apple Insider
Best bags for MacBook Pro in 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — YourMacBook Pro is a daily workhorse, so carrying it in a protective bag that fits your lifestyle makes good sense. Here are the best laptop bags to consider, whether your routine involves crowded subways or the great outdoors.
notebookcheck.net
MacBook Pro 14 512 GB with M2 Pro apparently has a 40% slower SSD than its M1 Pro predecessor
The new M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pros seem to suffer from significantly reduced SSD performance compared to corresponding equivalent M1 Pro models. Independent reviews show between 15% to 40% reduced SSD scores with the M2 Pro-based MacBook Pro 14. This is being attributed to the use of fewer, higher-density NAND chips in the M2 generation unlike what we've seen before in M1.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
pocketnow.com
Save $1,200 on the Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the biggest sports event of the year, the Super Bowl, just around the corner, TV prices have hit an all-time low. We recently highlighted a deal on the VIZIO P-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV, and now Samsung is joining the party with a massive discount on its flagship S95B OLED 4K Smart TV. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss, whether you're looking to upgrade your home entertainment system or just want to catch all the action of the Super Bowl in style.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
petapixel.com
The Power Junkie v2 Can Power Three Devices from One Sony Battery
The Power Junkie v2 is a small platform that can connect to and power up to three devices — including a camera and accessories like a monitor — via 12V or 8.4V DC output or USB-C that can output a range of voltages up to 20V at 1.1A.
petapixel.com
Reprogramming a Lytro to Make a Bad Camera Slightly Better
An industrious programmer managed to reverse-engineer the original Lytro light field camera firmware and opened it up to allow live streaming, full remote camera control, and custom code execution. The endeavor was undertaken by a Github user who only goes by “ea” but Aleks on Twitter. “I’ve recently...
petapixel.com
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Review: The Smartphone with a Pop-Out Portrait Lens
You don’t often come across a phone with a retractable portrait camera, but that’s one of the signature features of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro. Is this just a gimmick seeking credibility, or a credible point of contention compared to others?. If you’ve never heard of Tecno or...
Apple Insider
Every 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch & Mac mini M2 is up to $300 off
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — New discounts knock up to $300 off every single new M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini, as well as Apple's M2 Pro and M2 Max MacBook Pro — CTO models included. Select the best configuration to fit your needs, from a base model to a loaded M2 Max config with 96GB RAM.
Intel Core i5-13500 Review
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. The Core i5-13500 is Intel's new $250 offering, packing 14 cores in total, 20 threads and 35.5 MB cache. This...
iPhone 15 to feature Wi-Fi 6E support like the new MacBook Pro
Apple’s newly unveiled 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros feature another exciting upgrade besides the brand new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The laptops support Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, the latest Wi-Fi standard that supports an additional wireless band and boosts internet speeds. According to a recent analysis from Barclays, the iPhone 15 series should also support Wi-Fi 6E.
ZDNet
Don't waste your money on these Apple products: January 2023 edition
2022 was a busy year for Apple, with the company updating pretty much everything, from the iPhone, the AirPods Pro, the Apple Watch, and the iPad and iPad Pro. And with a January 2023 refresh of the Mac Mini and MacBook Pro, kitting these out with the latest-generation Apple Silicon M2, M2 Pro, and M2 Max, the line up is stronger than ever.
Phone Arena
Another report points to Apple launching OLED iPads in 2024
It is hardly a secret that Apple’s iPads have dominated the tablet market for more than a decade. Hardware-wise, few devices are as advanced as the Cupertino company’s flagship iPad Pro lineup. Packing a desktop-class processor, this is the most powerful tablet money can buy in 2023. However,...
petapixel.com
Tilta’s Camera Battery Grip Provides Up to 170% Longer Shoot Times
Tilta’s new battery camera grip not only improves ergonomics but also holds a rechargeable 50Wh battery that can provide 60W power delivery via a USB-C connection. Tilta produces a range of accessories that enhance the base shooting experiences for multiple cameras, including an add-on SSD for any Sony Alpha camera that uses CFexpress Type A or a cooling fan for the Canon EOS R5.
petapixel.com
Canon Designs 300mm f/2.3 and 400mm f/5 Autofocus Mirror Lenses
Canon has designed a pair of RF-mount catadioptric telephoto lenses that it says successfully corrects for field curvature while still being small, lightweight, and have a large aperture: a 300mm f/2.3 and a 400mm f/5. The most impressive of these two designs is the 300mm f/2.3, as the design is...
Apple Insider
Get Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14" with 32GB memory for $2,099 today only
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon-owned Woot is slashing the price of Apple's last-gen 14-inch MacBook Pro with a bump up to 32GB of memory, delivering $300 in savings on the popular configuration today only. The flash deal is...
Acer Aspire 3 (2022) review: Good value for basic computing
Cheap laptops are getting a whole lot better, but in a world with the likes of the Lenovo IdeaPads and hundreds of great Chromebooks, the Acer Aspire has seemingly been left behind a little. The laptop has always offered great value for money, but so has much of the competition.
Comments / 0