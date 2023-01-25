Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
No Way! The Most Haunted Lake In America Is In Texas? True, Creepy Story
Ok when it comes to 'lady of the lake' stories, we've heard them all, haven't we? What is it with ghosts of a lady spotted in a white gown near a lake? They walk along the shore aimlessly, usually crying looking for something or someone, i.e. la llorona. I've never had this type of encounter and trust me when I say, I would like to keep it that way. However, if this type of thing is right up your alley, I've got the lake for you.
Is FedEx Facing Problems In Texas In 2023? Things Sound Tough.
It's something we take for granted. We place an order online, and our packages magically arrive. You never place the order thinking about all of things that happen behind the scenes to make sure your packages arrive. For one package carrier, at least, 2023 has been off to somewhat of a rough start.
Disney Fans Are Selling Splash Mountain Water on eBay in Wake of Beloved Ride Closing
Since one of Disney World's most popular rides closed Jan. 22, people have decided to sell jars of its water on eBay. Splash Mountain, which opened in Orlando in 1992, is being reimagined as Tiana's Bayou Adventure in honor of the movie The Princess and the Frog. While the change...
‘Entitled’ Woman Blasted After Expecting Boyfriend to Buy Her Plane Ticket for European Vacation
Reddit has sided with a man who refused to pay for his new girlfriend's last-minute flight to Europe — a trip the man began planning months before he and the woman even started dating. "I booked a 2-week vacation to Europe about seven months ago, including flights and lodging....
I moved to New York from the UK to marry my partner using a K-1 visa. The process was so difficult that we had to sue the government.
Dan Gooding met his now-husband in Spain. They decided to marry to be together. The immigration process stalled their plans for over 18 months.
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in California
California is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Reader's Digest.
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0