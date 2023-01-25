Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani's departure from the Angels seems inevitable
It's believed that Moreno walking away from the highest sales price in baseball history diminishes Shohei Ohtani's chances of returning to Anaheim after this season, per SNY's Andy Martino. A franchise-altering decision could be in store for GM Perry Minasian at the July trade deadline. Ohtani was likely to hit...
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Padres worried about signing star player long-term?
The San Diego Padres have made bold moves to bring in star players in recent years, but eventually they will have to find a way to keep them all. That may be an unrealistic proposition. In a new Padres mailbag article, Dennis Lin of The Athletic revealed that team officials have privately expressed skepticism about... The post Padres worried about signing star player long-term? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Are the Yankees pulling a Bubba Crosby with Aaron Hicks?
Since the beginning of the offseason, the Yankees have had three main priorities. The first priority was re-signing Aaron Judge. While it took many turns throughout the process, ultimately Aaron Judge signed a nine-year deal and was named captain of the Yankees. From there, New York wanted to upgrade their...
Yardbarker
Yankees linked to another free-agent left fielder
The New York Yankees have taken a conservative and patient approach filling the vacant left field position. While Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera will have a crack at the starting job during spring training, that hasn’t stopped general manager Brian Cashman from connecting with several free-agent options and trade targets.
This Day in Phillies History: Phillies Trade a Hall of Famer to the Cubs
On this day in Philadelphia Phillies history, the Phillies traded Larry Bowa and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg to the Chicago Cubs.
Mets like ex-Yankees reliever but deal is a longshot
SNY’s Andy Martino reports the New York Mets continue to look at options for upgrading their bullpen before spring training begins. Regarding the still-available LH relievers Andrew Chafin and Zack Britton, nothing has changed for the Mets: they like the players but prefer optionable bullpen pieces at this point in offseason. Those 2 seem like longshots.
Yardbarker
Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal
Jackson Frazier has found a new home. The former Yankees outfielder, who went by Clint while in pinstripes, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers, the team announced Friday. Frazier also received an invite to major league spring training. Frazier, 28, spent the first five years of his career...
Rangers Going Off Local TV?
Impact of bankruptcy by Diamond Sports, which operates Bally's, could impact television revenue payments to the Rangers, other MLB teams.
MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule
A new uniform rule in MLB had fans and others up in arms on Friday. MLB instituted a rule where teams now hold just four uniform choices. In one case, one team had to discard a signature uniform of theirs. The Seattle Mariners removed their recognizable grey road uniform in favor of their navy blue. Read more... The post MLB world up in arms over ridiculous new uniform rule appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yankees have shown interest in OF David Peralta
The Yankees have been in contact with free agent outfielder David Peralta this offseason, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. It isn’t clear whether talks are ongoing, as Heyman suggests the Yankees look likelier to roll with their in-house options in left field. That position has been...
Anthony Volpe, 2 Other Yankees Among MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects
Volpe is the top-rated shortstop prospect in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension
The New York Mets are keeping a key part of their starting lineup long-term with a new contract. The Mets have agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Jeff McNeil. As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil’s extension covers four years and is worth $50 million. Breaking news: The Mets are in... The post Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
msn.com
Bally Sports bankruptcy could change MLB coverage
Sinclair’s regional sports networks, known in most markets as Bally Sports, appears headed for bankruptcy, Gerry Smith, Erin Hudson, and Rachel Butt at Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Considering that Bally Sports televises games for 14 MLB teams, a major shift in the industry may be afoot. Bally Sports also...
Yardbarker
Ex-Guardians Gold Glove-Winning Catcher Reportedly 'In Talks' With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox still are considering plenty of options. Boston has had question marks at catcher with just Connor Wong and Reese McGuire on the 40-man roster. The Red Sox were linked to former Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy but weren't able to get a deal down before he was traded to the Atlanta Braves.
