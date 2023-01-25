Read full article on original website
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
Kentucky has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. Some places are filmed much more frequently than others. HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. "HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category," the website states.
KENTUCKY HOSTS THE LARGEST INDOOR FARM SHOW
1.2 million sq. ft. activated, $23.1m estimated economic impact and more than 900 exhibitor booths. Agriculture means business in Kentucky. We’re known for putting on world-class agriculture events and the National Farm Machinery Show this February is no exception. It may come as a surprise that the largest indoor farm machinery show in the country takes place right here in the Commonwealth. Each year more than 250,000 attendees come from around the world to see major equipment manufacturers debut the latest equipment, attend seminars and network with colleagues in the agribusiness industry over four days.
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky
A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
Trucker after $1M Kentucky win: ‘What does Kentucky Fried Chicken have to do with this?’
KFC did in fact not have anything to do with this big win.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
You Can See Seven States from One North Georgia Location…Including Kentucky
Have you ever driven to Florida by way of Interstates 65 and 24 through Tennessee? If you have, there's no doubt in my mind you have seen at least one sign SOMEWHERE that says "See Rock City." SEE ROCK CITY. To be fair, I haven't traveled I-24 in a very...
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Kentucky
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
1 Kentucky City Among The Dirtiest Places In America
LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
Kentucky Alpaca Farm Aims to Bring the Best Bloodlines to the Bluegrass State
Did you know you can adopt your very own alpaca? They're gentle, curious, charismatic, and easy to make friends with. Find the perfect addition to your family in the heart of Bullitt County, just south of Louisville. Recently at Kraftucky, I met the owners of Shepherd's Criations Alpaca Farm. They...
You Can See Life-Sized Moving Dinosuars in a Cavern in Kentucky
You and the family can be surrounded by life-sized dinosaurs underground in a cavern in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville Mega Cavern is one of the largest caverns in the United States. Hence why it's called the "Mega" Cavern. If you've never been there before, there's so much more to it than just walking through a giant cave. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, Lights Under Louisville, the world's only fully underground holiday light show. This February, another cool event will be taking over the cavern.
'Who Dey think they gonna stop this wedding?': Northern Kentucky couple plans Bengals-themed nuptials
NEWPORT, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky couple plans on saying "Who Dey" in addition to "I do" at their Bengals-themed wedding. Ben Steely and Donna Goad are taking their love for each other — and their favorite team — to a whole new level for their upcoming nuptials. The couple's wedding invitations resemble game tickets, and when they tie the knock Feb. 11, they'll be decked out in orange and black.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
Free Prom Dresses For Low Income Families in Western Kentucky
Cinderella's Closet is a non-profit organization that gives out hundreds of prom gowns and accessories annually to those who can't afford them. Shouldn't all high school girls around Western Kentucky feel like a princess on their special day? Here's how you can help make those dreams a reality. Prom is...
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
Movie Currently Filming In Local Area
The movie “Wildcat” has been filming in the local area over the last few days. The Sherwood Inn in New Haven, Kentucky posted on social media that they would be closed for filming of the movie on Wednesday and Thursday. Actor Ethan Hawke is directing and producing the movie. Filming of the movie will move to Frankfort next week where they are seeking older style cars to feature in the film.
'I just want my dress back' | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for missing piece of their wedding day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing something irreplaceable can feel defeating, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville is not giving up the fight to find something important missing from their wedding day. While the wedding dress might be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones picked helped plan her...
