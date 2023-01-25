ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky

Kentucky has diverse scenery all across the state, making it the perfect backdrop for a wide variety of films. Some places are filmed much more frequently than others. HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state. "HawaiianIslands.com analyzed IMDb data to identify the U.S. locations with the most film credits, not including movie studios. We categorized the top locations by state, type, and genre to rank the most filmed locations in each category," the website states.
KENTUCKY HOSTS THE LARGEST INDOOR FARM SHOW

1.2 million sq. ft. activated, $23.1m estimated economic impact and more than 900 exhibitor booths. Agriculture means business in Kentucky. We’re known for putting on world-class agriculture events and the National Farm Machinery Show this February is no exception. It may come as a surprise that the largest indoor farm machinery show in the country takes place right here in the Commonwealth. Each year more than 250,000 attendees come from around the world to see major equipment manufacturers debut the latest equipment, attend seminars and network with colleagues in the agribusiness industry over four days.
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
WDRB Mornings is expanding to 5 hours on weekdays starting Feb. 13

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – WDRB’s morning news is expanding to five hours on weekdays beginning Monday, Feb. 13. Louisville's best-known morning team will extend its show an extra hour to 10 a.m. Anchors Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, meteorologist Jude Redfield, traffic guru Mike Marshall and feature reporter Keith Kaiser will stay on air and online for more live, local news, interviews and a healthy dose of fun.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Most recent Kentucky deer harvest among the highest in years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a good deer hunting season in Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, 144,506 deer were harvested from early September to Jan. 16, making the 2022-2023 season the highest total since 2019, and the fourth most in a season for the past decade.
Kentucky lands another electric vehicle battery plant

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Economic development efforts topped Gov. Andy Beshear’s weekly press conference on Thursday, including the announcement of another new company locating in Kentucky that is part of the electric vehicle battery industry. Five companies received preliminary approval for incentives to locate in the state during Thursday...
You Can See Life-Sized Moving Dinosuars in a Cavern in Kentucky

You and the family can be surrounded by life-sized dinosaurs underground in a cavern in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville Mega Cavern is one of the largest caverns in the United States. Hence why it's called the "Mega" Cavern. If you've never been there before, there's so much more to it than just walking through a giant cave. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, Lights Under Louisville, the world's only fully underground holiday light show. This February, another cool event will be taking over the cavern.
'Who Dey think they gonna stop this wedding?': Northern Kentucky couple plans Bengals-themed nuptials

NEWPORT, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky couple plans on saying "Who Dey" in addition to "I do" at their Bengals-themed wedding. Ben Steely and Donna Goad are taking their love for each other — and their favorite team — to a whole new level for their upcoming nuptials. The couple's wedding invitations resemble game tickets, and when they tie the knock Feb. 11, they'll be decked out in orange and black.
Free Prom Dresses For Low Income Families in Western Kentucky

Cinderella's Closet is a non-profit organization that gives out hundreds of prom gowns and accessories annually to those who can't afford them. Shouldn't all high school girls around Western Kentucky feel like a princess on their special day? Here's how you can help make those dreams a reality. Prom is...
Movie Currently Filming In Local Area

The movie “Wildcat” has been filming in the local area over the last few days. The Sherwood Inn in New Haven, Kentucky posted on social media that they would be closed for filming of the movie on Wednesday and Thursday. Actor Ethan Hawke is directing and producing the movie. Filming of the movie will move to Frankfort next week where they are seeking older style cars to feature in the film.
