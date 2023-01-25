Read full article on original website
Related
ideastream.org
Renacci announces PAC to flip school boards in Ohio to counter 'woke' policy
Former Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci Thursday announced a new political action committee to try to flip Ohio school boards with conservative-leaning candidates. Renacci said in a news release that the new Save Our Schools Ohio PAC will help candidates raise funds and will use data to identify "dozens" of key local school board races.
ideastream.org
New Ohio program aims to improve maternal health care
The state of Ohio has launched a new program designed to improve health outcomes for mothers and babies on Medicaid. The new program, called Comprehensive Maternal Care, will incentivize obstetrical practices to connect pregnant and postpartum Medicaid patients with resources that affect their health outside the doctor’s office, like housing, food and transportation, according to a media release.
ideastream.org
Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations
The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
ideastream.org
DeWine will roll out budget plan in State of the State address
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) will unveil details of his two-year state operating budget proposal in his annual State of the State address Tuesday. The speech will be his first State of the State since winning re-election and starting his second term as Ohio governor. DeWine said he made the final...
Comments / 0