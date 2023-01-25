Introducing a new brand to the market in this day and age can surely be a risk. As electric vehicles become more available and widely used, there is a new push forward with electric motorcycles as well. While some people aren't too thrilled about the shift, others seem to embrace the inevitable changes coming to the two-wheeled world, and Maeving (falling into the latter category) jumped right in. Enter the RM1. With a brilliant blend of old-school café racer style and new-age tech, this bike is a show-stopper and trend-setter all at the same time. So what makes this bike unique? And is the industry ready for a new spin on a classic machine? Let's have a closer look at the business, the bike, and the brand.

