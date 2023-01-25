Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Maeving RM1: An Inexpensive Hand-Built Electric Cafe Racer With Class
Introducing a new brand to the market in this day and age can surely be a risk. As electric vehicles become more available and widely used, there is a new push forward with electric motorcycles as well. While some people aren't too thrilled about the shift, others seem to embrace the inevitable changes coming to the two-wheeled world, and Maeving (falling into the latter category) jumped right in. Enter the RM1. With a brilliant blend of old-school café racer style and new-age tech, this bike is a show-stopper and trend-setter all at the same time. So what makes this bike unique? And is the industry ready for a new spin on a classic machine? Let's have a closer look at the business, the bike, and the brand.
Engadget
Swytch Air expands your world for less than the cost of an e-bike
I’ve worked from home for twelve-plus years now, and between that, kids and COVID lockdowns I hadn’t realized just how much my world had shrunk. We have one car that my wife uses to go to work, so I spent my days getting around on foot, or using the local bike share scheme. But it was only when I started listing where I go, that I realized how small my world has become. These days, I’m limited to my office, the backyard, my kids’ school and the nearest, admittedly lackluster strip mall. I think I blinded myself to how small my horizons had become until I was given an excuse to probe beyond.
Drivers blown away by proper use for a button you’ll find in every car – and it’ll help you save money
DRIVERS have been left stunned by a video showing a useful hack for keeping your car cool and saving fuel. TikTok star "Megan's Bubble" regularly posts hints and tips on the social media site across a range of subjects including cars. However this car-related hack has already been watched by...
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
12tomatoes.com
“Earthship Homes” Are Taking Over Tiny Living And It’s Easy To See Why
“Earthship homes” are one of the latest trends that we have seen online and we are going to be honest, we were struggling to wrap our minds around them at first. They certainly do not look like the homes that we are familiar with. We are used to homes that have a box-like shape, with sharp corners and straight lines as far as the eye can see.
Consumer Reports.org
Best Electric Bikes From Consumer Reports' Tests
Electric bikes are more popular than ever, and chances are good that you’ve seen a few gliding around where you live. Retail sales were $770 million in 2021, compared with $550 million in 2020—a 38 percent increase, according to NPD Group, a market research company. Sales increased an additional 20 percent in 2022.
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
This Couple's RV Is Basically a Mansion on Wheels and TikTok is Obsessed
Three words: Tiny living goals!
Pinkbike.com
College Student Builds 2.5 kg Removable E-Bike Motor For $300
We get a lot of press releases for e-bike conversion kits in our inbox. Most are hub-drive motors, which aren't ideal for mountain biking. Recently we got an email from an Italian college student called Davide Zanetti who has made a DIY mid-drive motor that can be fitted to a regular MTB, and he says it only cost around $300. The advantage of a mid-drive motor is that it utilizes the bike's gearing, so it can provide more torque to the rear wheel when climbing in the lowest gears. It also improves the sprung-to-unsprung mass distribution for better suspension performance.
The Six Wheeled Hybrid Car You'd Never Guess Was Built By A Lawnmower Company
During the Oil Crisis in the 1970s, Briggs & Stratton came up with one of the first modern hybrid drivetrains, though the concept never made it to production.
Step inside one couple's floating house in the Netherlands — it has a green roof, lots of natural light, and all the amenities of a conventional home
The floating home has a bright, airy feel to it, with big windows, Scandinavian-themed decor, and lots of exposed wood.
Check Engine Light On? You Can Find Out the Code For Free
Everyone has gotten the Check Engine light. But did you know that you don't have to pay to find out what it means. You can do it for free. The post Check Engine Light On? You Can Find Out the Code For Free appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Woman Ignores Haters and Paints Floor Tile for Gorgeous Kitchen Makeover
Paint goes anywhere you want.
Autoblog
Porsche previews something special for its 75th anniversary
Porsche is celebrating two big anniversaries in 2023: It's turning 75 years old, and its emblematic 911 is turning 60. We don't know how the company will mark the second milestone yet, but it previewed one of the surprises it has in store to celebrate its 75th on its Instagram page.
The Nireeka Revenant is An Electric Mountain Bike Game Changer!
I marvel at the innovation one can see almost daily surrounding electric bikes. You can see it in the many available options in these latest offerings, and in the case of the Nireeka Revenant, you can see it in the bike’s design. The Revenant’s carbon fiber frame immediately caught my gaze as it looked simple and complex.
Comments / 0