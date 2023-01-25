Read full article on original website
KING-5
This innovative machine could save your life
SEATTLE — ECMO stands for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, and it’s used when the heart or lungs need support after surgery or during a serious illness. Providence Swedish uses ECMO to sustain a person’s life while their heart or lung issue gets corrected. “We can support lungs,” said...
KING-5
Six financial resolutions for 2023
SEATTLE — Achieving your financial goals often takes time and discipline. Misty Ford of HomeStreet Bank provides six resolutions to make sure you’re not losing sight of your goals and benchmarks as the year progresses. 1. There’s no good or bad spending. Change your money mindset. Look...
KING-5
Futures of staff, students in flux as Bellevue consolidation debate intensifies
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue School District elementary-level students and parents continued their rally cries outside of open houses on two campuses Wednesday, pleading that their school be spared from consolidation. It comes after a week of backlash from families, since the district proposed a shift to consolidate three of...
KING-5
Three orphaned moose calves make their Northwest Trek public debut this weekend
EATONVILLE, Wash. — It hardly took any convincing on the part of Northwest Trek keepers for three moose calves to trot beyond a gate into the 425-acre free-roaming area. There, Atlas, Luna, and Callisto will join other hoofed animals like bison, Roosevelt deer and elk, as well as Aspen, the wildlife park's other resident moose.
KING-5
LizzyKate Tea Shop offers modern take on the traditional
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Amy and Will Riffle call what they do at LizzyKate in Kirkland, a modern take on tea. Everything from their unique process to the product itself merges the old with the new. "Our matcha lattes are really popular," Will shared. "Our Butterscotch Latte is really popular!"
KING-5
HGTV twin sister real estate duo speaking at Tacoma Home and Garden Show
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Home and Garden Show kicked off on Thursday and it will run through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Tacoma Dome. It's the 40th year for the event which features more than 500 vendors from across the Pacific Northwest and several local nurseries selling plants.
KING-5
At Seattle's Maiz it's all about the corn
SEATTLE — Walk into Maiz in Seattle's Pike Place Market, and they'll hand you a free warm corn tortilla spread with butter and sprinkled with salt. A taste of Mexico. Manager of Maiz Pike Place, Fabian Rivas, explained: "It's just so beautiful. I remember one day there was this lady that walked in and as soon as we handed her the tortilla, she just stared at it for several minutes and as soon as she took a bite she just started crying. Said that it reminded her of home, when she grew up, in the kitchen with her mom when they were making tortillas.”
KING-5
HGTV duo speaking at Tacoma Home and Garden Show talk wallpaper, tile
The 40th Tacoma Home an Garden Show continues Jan. 28 and 29 at the Tacoma Dome. HGTV's Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, from Snohomish, will be speaking at the event.
KING-5
Love sushi? You'll find your happy place at Sushi Kappo Tamura in Seattle
SEATTLE — Few foods get diners more excited than sushi. If you agree, then perhaps a night out at Seattle’s Sushi Kappo Tamura is in your future. Opened in 2010 along Eastlake Avenue, Sushi Kappo Tamura is run by long-time chef Taichi Kitamura who, in his early days, learned his craft under legendary Seattle sushi chef, Shiro. Over the years Taichi has made a name for himself with his commitment to serving sustainable fish, many of which are from Northwest waters.
KING-5
Meet the local teens who are representing the Northwest on the big stage
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Orienteering is a sport that requires navigations skills using only a map and compass to go from point to another, competitors will go at full speed on unfamiliar terrain, following a given topographical map. “It's like a combination between running as in cross-country and map...
KING-5
New film shines light on Seattle's Black Panther Party
SEATTLE — It's called "Seattle Black Panthers Fight for Justice and Freedom." The first chapter of the Black Panther Party outside of California was in Washington state, and the film tells the untold story of the brothers who were among the first in the movement. Elmer Dixon was one...
KING-5
Raising awareness about homeless deaths
There were 310 homeless deaths in King County alone in 2022, making it a record-breaking year. Already, the new year is off to a tragic start.
KING-5
Armed robberies in Pierce County up 71% since 2017
TACOMA, Wash. — Lake Tapps Deli on Forest Canyon Road was the site of an armed robbery in Pierce County on Sunday. Michele Haney has been working at the deli for just three months, and was shocked to hear about what happened to her colleague. "I don't know what...
KING-5
HS boys basketball: Garfield vs. Seattle Prep
3A top ranked Garfield defeats Seattle Prep 79-73 on Monday night. Bulldogs forward Emmett Marquardt scored 31 points. Christian King led the Panthers with 36.
KING-5
Prep Zone: Garfield High basketball star Katie Fiso reflects on friendship with Kobe Bryant
SEATTLE — Inside the hallowed halls of Garfield High School, and inside a gym that's housed some of Seattle's best, Katie Fiso is cooking for the entire team. "She has the Seattle sauce. She has the Seattle sauce," said her high school coach, Tre Simmons. In fact, Katie is...
KING-5
HS boys basketball: Kentridge vs. Federal Way
Third ranked Federal Way battles fourth ranked Kentridge in boys basketball Tuesday night. Federal Way won 76-62.
