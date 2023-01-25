ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING-5

This innovative machine could save your life

SEATTLE — ECMO stands for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation, and it’s used when the heart or lungs need support after surgery or during a serious illness. Providence Swedish uses ECMO to sustain a person’s life while their heart or lung issue gets corrected. “We can support lungs,” said...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Six financial resolutions for 2023

SEATTLE — Achieving your financial goals often takes time and discipline. Misty Ford of HomeStreet Bank provides six resolutions to make sure you’re not losing sight of your goals and benchmarks as the year progresses. 1. There’s no good or bad spending. Change your money mindset. Look...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

LizzyKate Tea Shop offers modern take on the traditional

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Amy and Will Riffle call what they do at LizzyKate in Kirkland, a modern take on tea. Everything from their unique process to the product itself merges the old with the new. "Our matcha lattes are really popular," Will shared. "Our Butterscotch Latte is really popular!"
KIRKLAND, WA
KING-5

At Seattle's Maiz it's all about the corn

SEATTLE — Walk into Maiz in Seattle's Pike Place Market, and they'll hand you a free warm corn tortilla spread with butter and sprinkled with salt. A taste of Mexico. Manager of Maiz Pike Place, Fabian Rivas, explained: "It's just so beautiful. I remember one day there was this lady that walked in and as soon as we handed her the tortilla, she just stared at it for several minutes and as soon as she took a bite she just started crying. Said that it reminded her of home, when she grew up, in the kitchen with her mom when they were making tortillas.”
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Love sushi? You'll find your happy place at Sushi Kappo Tamura in Seattle

SEATTLE — Few foods get diners more excited than sushi. If you agree, then perhaps a night out at Seattle’s Sushi Kappo Tamura is in your future. Opened in 2010 along Eastlake Avenue, Sushi Kappo Tamura is run by long-time chef Taichi Kitamura who, in his early days, learned his craft under legendary Seattle sushi chef, Shiro. Over the years Taichi has made a name for himself with his commitment to serving sustainable fish, many of which are from Northwest waters.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

New film shines light on Seattle's Black Panther Party

SEATTLE — It's called "Seattle Black Panthers Fight for Justice and Freedom." The first chapter of the Black Panther Party outside of California was in Washington state, and the film tells the untold story of the brothers who were among the first in the movement. Elmer Dixon was one...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Raising awareness about homeless deaths

There were 310 homeless deaths in King County alone in 2022, making it a record-breaking year. Already, the new year is off to a tragic start.
KING-5

Armed robberies in Pierce County up 71% since 2017

TACOMA, Wash. — Lake Tapps Deli on Forest Canyon Road was the site of an armed robbery in Pierce County on Sunday. Michele Haney has been working at the deli for just three months, and was shocked to hear about what happened to her colleague. "I don't know what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

