SCSU Students Participating in Unique Scientific Study
St. Cloud State has a group of students who will be participating in two different scientific eclipse ballooning studies in October of this year and April of 2024. St. Cloud State University Assistant Professor of Meteorology and Scientific Education Dr. Rachel Humphrey and St. Cloud State University President Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me on WJON. Rachel is teaching at class this semester called "Introduction to Scientific Ballooning". Students from different disciplines have the opportunity for field work (some for the first time) and do scientific education outreach around the Nationwide Eclipse Ballooning Project: https://science.nasa.gov/science-activation-team/nationwide-eclipse-ballooning-project.
Paramount Executive Director To Step Down in August
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Executive Director of the Paramount Center for the Arts has announced he will step down later this year. Bob Johnson announced Wednesday he will step down from his role on August 31st. During his tenure at the Paramount, Johnson was responsible for a number...
10 Central Minnesota Teachers Named to Teacher of the Year List
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ten central Minnesota teachers have joined a list of over 130 candidates nominated to become the 2023 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. Nine teachers from the Sartell-St. Stephen School District and one teacher from the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district are hoping to be named the 59th Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
City of St. Cloud Plans to Demolish Former Tech Gym in April
The city of St. Cloud is planning on moving ahead with the demolition of the former Tech High School cafeteria and gym in April. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis joined me on WJON for a radio town hall meeting. He says the city put the demolition out for bid and the city council will look at those bids on Monday.
Report: Rural Minnesota Population Growing in Recent Years
UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the first time in a long time the population in greater Minnesota has grown. The Center for Rural Policy and Development has released its annual State of Rural Minnesota Report. They say in 2020 and 2021 the decades-long trend of population loss in rural counties was reversed.
Report Shows State Teacher Shortage Worsening
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report shows teacher shortages have reached almost every district in the state. The biennial Teacher Supply and Demand Report includes an overview of the supply of qualified teachers in Minnesota and specific data about their job satisfaction. Education Minnesota President Denise Specht says...
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul
FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
District 742 Rules on Offensive Content
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A new classroom reading policy at District 742 will allow for options for potentially offensive material. Under Board Policy 413, teachers are required to maintain an environment that is free from discrimination, harassment, and violence. In order to keep that standard, Superintendent Laurie Putnam has...
The Movie “Fargo” Was Almost Named After a Different Town in Minnesota
The 1996 movie Fargo almost was named after a different town entirely. The movie stars Frances McDormand as Marge Gunderson, a Minnesota police chief investigating a triple homicide that takes place after a desperate car salesman (William H. Macy) hires two criminals (Steve Buscemi and Peter Stormare) to kidnap his wife in order to extort a hefty ransom from her wealthy father (Harve Presnell).
This Reunited Minnesota Band Set To ‘Blast Off’ With Saint Cloud Performance
Back in 2008, a band from Minneapolis, Minnesota called 'Rocket Club,' skyrocketed out of the gate, and accomplished a goal that no other Minnesota band has been able to do since that time, or before. This independent, unsigned group had three of their songs land on the Billboard County music charts. That means without any major label backing, they were able to create a serious buzz in the country music industry.
Stimulus Checks for Minnesotans Still on the Table for 2023
Those stimulus checks. Governor Tim Walz has been talking about those for a few months. Are families - based on income - going to be receiving them or not?. Some people do not feel that those checks should be sent out. The funds should be allocated to other areas. Minnesota has quite a large surplus of money. And Governor Walz would like to send out some checks again.
This January One of the Top 10 Snowiest in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud officially got another 1.5 inches of snow overnight. The National Weather Service says we've now had 18.6 inches of snow in St. Cloud in the month of January. We've just cracked the top 10 list of snowiest Januarys on record, just behind the number nine spot of 18.7 inches back in 1917.
$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
Dinner and a Helicopter Ride During the St. Paul Winter Carnival
Here ya go! Something for a great date night, or something else along those lines. The Winter Carnival is on and there are so many different events. You can check out the list of events on the event page on their website. There really is something for everyone throughout the carnival which runs for 10 days from now through February 5th.
The Twins Made A Stop At St. Cloud’s Most Famous Restaurant
The Minnesota Twins stopped in St. Cloud for Tuesday's sold out Winter CARE-avan event at River's Edge Convention Center. Current players Nick Gordon and Jose Miranda were joined by former players Tommy Watkins and Dan Gladden. Over 350 people showed up for the event which included a video presentation, question...
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can be Found Right Here in Minnesota
Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
MDA Offers Grants for Fresh Food
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Businesses can get help to get fresh, healthy food to their customers thanks to new grant programs. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the Good Food Access Program. The GFAP is intended to help businesses provide better access to affordable, nutritious, and culturally appropriate foods in underserved communities.
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
Minnesota Buffet Makes Top 20 Best in the Country List. Is it Minnesota’s Best?
There was a time during COVID that I wondered if buffets would ever make a come back. The thought of multiple people milling around the same area and using the same serving spoons, was frowned upon by many. As a person who does like a good buffet I was happy to see their return. Especially, the Granite City Sunday Brunch Buffet, it's always been a favorite of mine.
