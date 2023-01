The gators came out strong on Senior Night, dropping only two bouts to region rivals Dutch Fork. The only losses for the gators would happen at 160 and 106. The gators would pick up wins at 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 170, 182, 195, 220, and 285. This makes the Gators 3-0 in the region and sets the stage for a Region Title match-up with Chapin this Friday.

IRMO, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO