7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Based Music Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San FranciscoVegOut MagazineSan Francisco, CA
sfbayview.com
Dr. Espanola Jackson Day: Her legacy lives on
Mayor Ed Lee signed a proclamation that Feb. 9 will remain Dr. Espanola Jackson Day in San Francisco long after she passed away in 2016. Her birthday would serve as a reminder that Black woman power would continue to ring loud in policies that are still on the books today at City Hall.
sfstandard.com
A Young Black Trans Advocate Featured at SFMOMA Was Found Dead
Ivory Nicole Smith, a well-known Black transgender activist and entrepreneur, was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27. A San Francisco native and Tenderloin resident, she had served as a program associate at the Transgender District and as a member of the Trans Advisory Committee with the city’s Office of Transgender Initiatives. At the time of her death, Smith was a site supervisor at the Taimon Booton Navigation Center, a trans-specific project of St. James Infirmary, the SF nonprofit that provides health care and resources to sex workers.
hoodline.com
United Playaz founder opening new SoMa dispensary on Saturday
Anyone involved with community activism in San Francisco probably knows Rudy Corpuz, Jr. He’s the founder of the youth violence prevention group United Playaz, who may be best known for ten years of gun buyback programs to keep SF’s streets safer. But starting Saturday, January 28, you’ll know Rudy Corpuz, Jr. as the equity owner of San Francisco’s newest dispensary Stiiizy SoMa, located near where he grew up, and right within the SoMa Pilipinas Filipino Cultural Heritage District.
them.us
Trans Activism Community Shares Tributes to Ivory Nicole Smith
A beloved member of San Francisco’s trans community was reportedly found dead last night. Although local news has yet to cover the incident, the San Francisco Transgender District’s official Instagram account posted the news of Ivory Nicole Smith’s death last night. The Transgender District is the first legally recognized cultural district of its kind, according to the project’s website. Comprising several blocks in the Tenderloin, the district was founded by three Black trans women in 2017, and aims to create a “safe, welcoming and empowering neighborhood led by trans people.”
indiacurrents.com
Dolls In Nooses: Racism Jolts Saratoga Schools
On the weekend of November 15th, 2022, the community of Saratoga-Campbell was jolted by the sight of dark-complexioned dolls hung with nooses around their necks, in the quads of three public schools: Redwood Middle, Prospect High, and Saratoga High. “When we returned to school on Monday we saw nothing. We...
San Francisco Committee Recommends Massive Reparations for Black Residents
Each Black inhabitant of San Francisco, including those arrested during the racist war on drugs, should receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $5 million from the African American Reparations Advisory Committee. The post San Francisco Committee Recommends Massive Reparations for Black Residents appeared first on The Washington Informer.
invisiblepeople.tv
Assault on Houseless Person in San Francisco is Typical of the Dehumanization of People Experiencing Homelessness
Police have charged a San Francisco art gallery owner with misdemeanor battery after a video of him spraying a homeless person with a hose went viral. A neighboring business posted a TikTok video of Collier Gwin, owner of the Foster Gwin Art Gallery, turning a hose on a person known only as Q as they sat on the sidewalk on Jan. 9th. Gwin said he acted out of frustration after the individual—who identifies as male despite presenting as a woman—refused to move his belongings down the street. Gwin defended his actions, saying he’s tried reaching out to the city for help, but the individual keeps returning to the spot outside his gallery.
Bakersfield Channel
Demonstrators rally in San Franciso after video of Tyre Nichol's violent arrest is released
(KERO) — Protesters are hitting the streets across the U.S following the release of video showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols. In San Francisco, people gathered for peaceful protests and a call to end police brutality. One of those who attended, Tarissa Keeton, who is a San...
sfstandard.com
The Best New Orleans-Style Sandwich You’ve Never Tried Is Coming to Town
Gumbo, po’boys and beignets are some of the best-known New Orleans culinary exports. The muffuletta—a delectable tower of salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, mozzarella and olive salad between two slices of a seeded loaf—is more of a sleeper hit. That may not be the case in San Francisco for much longer. This March, Peterson Harter and Moni Frailing plan to give their cult-favorite pop-up, Sandy’s, a brick-and-mortar home on Haight Street.
sfbayview.com
Champ Green on his new album, ‘Adult Contemporary Playeristic Love Diaries’
Since the start of the Pandemic Era, Big Champ Green has become one of the hardest working artists on this side of the Bay Bridge. Having done some solo work, an album with DJ Twelvz, some music with the rap supergroup Grand Nationxl, and most recently with his newest configuration, MacArthur Maze, Big Champ has turned himself a major hub of creativity.
KTVU FOX 2
How two elderly Asian men became mass shooters
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Two of the three suspects in California’s latest mass shootings were older Asian men who targeted other Asians during a time of celebration. Now some mental health experts are trying to figure out if there’s a correlation. Mental health professionals say there are usually...
Cost of SF's proposed $1.7M public toilet significantly reduced with donations
Remember the controversy over that sleek $1.7 million toilet San Francisco wanted to build? Since then, the city has found a way to build one for a lot less, thanks to the generosity of two companies.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urges calm ahead of Tyre Nichols beating video release
OAKLAND -- Ahead of Friday's scheduled release of the video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao urged citizens to be peaceful during any protests.In a statement, Thao said she could not imagine the pain of Nichols's family seeing a video of their loved one brutally beaten, and it was her hope that the swift charges against the officers who killed him would bring a measure of justice to his family. "I know all of Oakland stands with them today," said Thao.Thao said it was understandable people across the country...
sfbayview.com
Oakland politics in review
As the dust settles from a heated November election season, we begin to see new leadership take form in Oakland. Oakland elected its youngest and first Hmong mayor, Sheng Thao, who was inaugurated in a City ceremony on Jan. 9. The ceremony included inauguration of new City Councilmembers Janani Ramachandran and Kevin Jenkins as well as new School Board Directors Valarie Bachelor, Jennifer Brouhard and Nick Resnik.
indybay.org
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms
Records reveal Xianmin Guan of Fremont as slumlord owner of mass murder mushroom farms. The mass murder shootings in Half Moon Bay recently, allegedly by Chunli Zhao age 66, killing 7, and leaving another critically wounded, took place around 8 days ago at the California Terra Garden mushroom farms, owned by slumlord Xianmin Guan, of Fremont.
BART director punished for 'cotton-picking' comment during meeting
BART director John McPartland was censured by his fellow directors on Thursday.
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
Decades-old City View Restaurant in San Francisco faces eviction
An unlawful detainer lawsuit was filed against City View Restaurant.
sfbayview.com
SFPD banned from using pretext stops to harass Black and Brown drivers
In a debate-filled meeting that ran nearly six hours on the evening of Jan. 11, the San Francisco Police Commission passed a new policy that bans police from making “pretext” traffic stops for minor non-safety-related violations such as an expired registration tag. A pretext stop is when an officer stops a person for a low level violation, but uses the stop as an excuse to detain and search the person, looking for evidence of a more serious offense. Multiple studies, including a recent analysis of data by the San Francisco Chronicle, show that pretext stops disproportionately affect people of color.
Courthouse News Service
Oakland could be ground zero for the future of police reform, community leaders say
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Longtime Oakland activists say the city’s police department needs a deeper effort toward reform if it is ever to exit a federal monitor and conclude a seemingly endless string of internal scandals that have seen the city push out multiple department chiefs. That work...
