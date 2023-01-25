Police have charged a San Francisco art gallery owner with misdemeanor battery after a video of him spraying a homeless person with a hose went viral. A neighboring business posted a TikTok video of Collier Gwin, owner of the Foster Gwin Art Gallery, turning a hose on a person known only as Q as they sat on the sidewalk on Jan. 9th. Gwin said he acted out of frustration after the individual—who identifies as male despite presenting as a woman—refused to move his belongings down the street. Gwin defended his actions, saying he’s tried reaching out to the city for help, but the individual keeps returning to the spot outside his gallery.

