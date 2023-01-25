Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
Mastercard beats profit estimates on resilient spending
(Reuters) – Mastercard Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter as resilient spending volumes helped the payments company cushion the blow from higher expenses. Mastercard, which has a bigger exposure to Asia Pacific than peer Visa Inc, benefited from the reopening of borders and pent-up...
1470 WMBD
Analysis-Google faces greater threat of forced ad unit sale from U.S. lawsuit
(Reuters) – The U.S. government is more likely to force Google to divest a key business with an antitrust lawsuit it filed this week than a group of states that has pursued a similar case for three years, legal experts said. The complaint filed Tuesday in a Virginia federal...
1470 WMBD
Scholz to announce fresh investment in the Amazon Fund, says Brazil diplomat
BRASILIA (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will announce a fresh investment of 31 million euros ($33.7 million) in the multilateral Amazon Fund, a Brazilian diplomat said on Friday, ahead of the European leader’s official visit to Brasilia on Monday. The contribution will include 21 million euros to...
1470 WMBD
Spirits maker Remy Cointreau’s sales fall less than feared as China rebounds
(Reuters) – French spirits maker Remy Cointreau posted a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter sales on Friday, as steep shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year partly offset lower cognac consumption in the United States. The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur reported a revenue of...
1470 WMBD
Sanofi’s and Regeneron’s Dupixent wins new stage of EU regulatory approval
PARIS (Reuters) – Healthcare companies Sanofi and Regeneron said on Friday the European Union’s medicines regulator had given a new stage of approval for their Dupixent product to treat children as young as 6 months old with severe atopic dermatitis. The European Commission is expected to announce a...
1470 WMBD
Tesla chair testifies she would have quit if Musk had lied in 2018 tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – The board chair of Tesla Inc defended CEO Elon Musk in a securities fraud trial on Friday, telling jurors that she would have quit as a director if she had thought Musk lied by tweeting in 2018 that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private. Tesla board Chair Robyn Denholm is a defendant in the lawsuit alongside Musk, Tesla and other directors. Investors allege they lost billions of dollars because of Musk’s Aug. 7, 2018, tweets that he had “funding secured” and “investor support confirmed” to take Tesla private at $420 per share, which was a premium of about 23% to the prior day’s close.
1470 WMBD
Japan’s Suzuki to invest $35 billion through FY 2030
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp said on Thursday it will invest a total of 4.5 trillion yen ($34.79 billion) in research and development as well as in capital expenditure as part of its growth strategy through fiscal 2030. The Japanese automaker said it would invest 2...
1470 WMBD
South Korea pension fund will deplete faster than expected, report says
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s huge national pension fund is set to see its pool of money depleted by 2055, earlier than expected, because of a shrinking population amid low economic growth, an official estimate showed on Friday. A government panel commissioned for the estimate, made every five...
1470 WMBD
Atlas Copco profit misses forecast as vacuum business tumbles
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Swedish industrials group Atlas Copco reported softer-than-expected fourth-quarter profits on Thursday and said demand was expected to remain around the current level, sending its share price down nearly 5%. Persistent supply chain challenges and higher costs have weighed on the maker of compressors, vacuum pumps and industrial tools...
1470 WMBD
Toyota leader Akio Toyoda to step down as president and chief executive
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday that Akio Toyoda will step down as president and chief executive to become chairman from April 1, and hand over the helm of Japan’s biggest automaker to its top branding officer, Koji Sato. Sato will become the new CEO...
1470 WMBD
KLA forecasts Q3 revenue below estimates
(Reuters) – U.S. chip toolmaker KLA Corp on Thursday forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down about 5.3% after market. The chip manufacturing equipment maker expects third-quarter revenue between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.
1470 WMBD
U.S. economy grows strongly in fourth quarter; weekly jobless claims fall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. economy maintained a strong pace of growth in the fourth quarter as consumers boosted spending on goods, but momentum appears to have slowed considerably towards the end of the year, with higher interest rates eroding demand. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9% annualized...
1470 WMBD
Chipotle to hire 15,000 workers across North America
(Reuters) – Burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc said on Thursday it was looking to hire 15,000 new full and part-time restaurant workers across North America for its busiest time of the year – March to May. The California-based chain said its staffing remains above pre-pandemic levels, with...
