Read full article on original website
Related
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State
Pennsylvania is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
leisuregrouptravel.com
Acquire a Taste of Pennsylvania’s Food Heritage from these Native Foodies
Dandelion salad and warm, soft pretzels are just two of the delicious dishes the Keystone State calls its own. Pennsylvania has a colorful and delicious heritage that lends to some of the best eateries in the state. From traditional Pennsylvania Dutch favorites and locally harvested ingredients to beloved nostalgic snacks, the Keystone State knows how to dish it up.
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
Pennsylvania ‘Robot Man’ walks city’s streets ‘just going along for the ride’ | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Tangy tater tots; Chiefs connections; huge PPL bills: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
As Black History Month begins next week, we at PennLive are looking to put a spotlight on the new generation of Black leaders in central Pennsylvania. These people under 40 might be volunteers or professionals, activists or caregivers, teachers or ongoing students. They’ll all be “Trailblazers and Trendsetters.”
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring
A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and will resume receiving one SNAP payment […]
Pottstown Couple — Longest Married Pair in Pa. — on Their Way to 81st Anniversary in 2023
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. 2022. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able...
‘Flagship species’ was devastated by deforestation. Now PA experts may bring it back
The last members of the species in Pennsylvania were likely snuffed out in the 1920s, officials said.
pa.gov
In His First Full Week, Governor Josh Shapiro Continued His Commitment to Reigniting Our Economy and Creating Real Opportunity
“We are planting a flag here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania today and saying, we are open for business, and we are ready to compete.”. “I believe Pennsylvanians need to have the freedom to chart their own course, and the opportunity to succeed.”. HARRISBURG, PA – In his first ten...
See Which Delco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in PA 2023
One particular school district in Delaware County made the top tier for best elementary schools in Pennsylvania. Ithan Elementary School in Radnor School District is the best public elementary school in Pennsylvania and Delaware County, according to Niche.com. “Ithan is an absolute gem,” writes a parent in one review posted...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Pennsylvania may be at a crossroad on abortion | Opinion
In the same week that Gov. Josh Shapiro stood at his inauguration outside of the State Capitol in Harrisburg, proclaiming his disdain for the overturn of Roe v Wade, thousands of pro-life men, women and children from across Pennsylvania joined thousands more at the U.S. Capitol at the March for Life.
PennLive.com
New nightclub; rejected pets; pedestrian safety: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Good morning, Pennsylvania. It feels like we’ve done a rash of stories on house fires across the region lately. This month in York County, two people died in separate fires just two hours apart. Yesterday, a woman was killed in a Berks County fire. The day before, a homeowner was seriously injured in a Perry County blaze that destroyed a home.
Onward State
Four Penn State Alums Nominated To Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Cabinet
Since Josh Shapiro’s victory in the Pennsylvania race for governor in November, he’s had some time to prepare his respective cabinet for the next four years in office. Among the appointees are a handful of Penn State alums ready to lead the Commonwealth under Shapiro. Russell Redding: Secretary...
Comments / 0