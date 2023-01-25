Read full article on original website
U.S. House passes bill limiting drawdowns from strategic oil reserve
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday limiting the ability of the energy secretary to tap the strategic oil reserve without developing plans to increase the amount of public lands available for oil and gas drilling. Representatives backed the bill 221 to 205, with support...
VP Harris hosts White House summit to replace lead pipes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will host a summit at the White House on Friday to speed up the removal of lead pipes across America – an issue she has previously called a public health crisis. Harris will be joined by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
U.S. secures deal with Netherlands, Japan on China chip export limit – Bloomberg
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States has secured a deal with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict exports of some advanced chip-making machinery to China in talks that concluded on Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The agreement would extend some export controls the United States...
Total of 321 heavy tanks promised to Ukraine – Ukraine ambassador to France
PARIS (Reuters) – A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine’s ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday. “As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine,” Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM.
Footage from attack on Paul Pelosi released by authorities
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -San Francisco authorities released video footage on Friday of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s husband, Paul Pelosi, being struck by an intruder’s hammer as police rushed into their home to stop the attack. The police body-worn camera footage of the Oct. 28 violence was...
Analysis-Google faces greater threat of forced ad unit sale from U.S. lawsuit
(Reuters) – The U.S. government is more likely to force Google to divest a key business with an antitrust lawsuit it filed this week than a group of states that has pursued a similar case for three years, legal experts said. The complaint filed Tuesday in a Virginia federal...
