Utah State

1470 WMBD

U.S. House passes bill limiting drawdowns from strategic oil reserve

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday limiting the ability of the energy secretary to tap the strategic oil reserve without developing plans to increase the amount of public lands available for oil and gas drilling. Representatives backed the bill 221 to 205, with support...
WASHINGTON STATE
1470 WMBD

VP Harris hosts White House summit to replace lead pipes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will host a summit at the White House on Friday to speed up the removal of lead pipes across America – an issue she has previously called a public health crisis. Harris will be joined by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency...
WISCONSIN STATE
1470 WMBD

Total of 321 heavy tanks promised to Ukraine – Ukraine ambassador to France

PARIS (Reuters) – A total of 321 heavy tanks have been promised to Ukraine by several countries, Ukraine’s ambassador to France said on BFM television on Friday. “As of today, numerous countries have officially confirmed their agreement to deliver 321 heavy tanks to Ukraine,” Vadym Omelchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to France, said in an interview with French TV station BFM.
1470 WMBD

Footage from attack on Paul Pelosi released by authorities

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -San Francisco authorities released video footage on Friday of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s husband, Paul Pelosi, being struck by an intruder’s hammer as police rushed into their home to stop the attack. The police body-worn camera footage of the Oct. 28 violence was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

