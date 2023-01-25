Read full article on original website
Cycling Weekly
New Orbea Gain e-road bike boasts "massive" battery range and a "natural ride" feel
The Gain claims to deliver a synergy between the rider's efforts and the motor assistance to make you "forget you're riding an e-bike"
Mazda RX-Vision Goes On Sale In Japan But There's A Catch
The RX-Vision wowed the crowds when it was originally unveiled in late 2015 at the Tokyo Motor Show. At that time, it was described as being a "vision of the future that Mazda hopes to one day make into reality." More than seven years later, that future still hasn't arrived, even though the Zoom-Zoom company has revived the rotary engine. Rather than being used in a sports car, it serves as a range extender for the MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV.
Top Speed
American-Built Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Can Smoke Japanese Superbikes
Customizing is an integral part of the Harley-Davidson culture, which has birthed several exciting builds. While we’ve covered a lot of them from around the world, there’s equal - if not more - talent right in the States too. New York-based A&J Cycles is an apt example of this, and the shop has numerous projects under its belt. One of the finest ones, however, is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster that can smoke Japanese superbikes on a drag strip.
F-100 Hides A 427 V-8 Under The Hood And You Get Double The Chances To Win it
Motorious readers get more entries to win this F-100 Ford. The collector truck market is blowing up over the last few years, with prices on vintage pickups reaching new records at auctions. This is great news if you own a classic American pickup truck, but not great news if you’re looking to add one to your collection. If you dream of owning of 1960s Ford pickup truck, but don’t have the money to buy a restored example, or buy a project truck to restore yourself, this is a great chance for you to own one for a very small donation. For as little as $10, you get more chances to own this 427-powered 1970 Ford F-100 Sport Custom, and the bonus entries you get for being a Motorious reader will make it even sweeter.
Top Speed
This Harley-Davidson Race Bike Might Be Sportiest Sportster Ever
The Harley-Davidson Sportster lineup has birthed many impressive motorcycles like the Iron 883, Forty-Eight, and most recently, the Revolution-powered Nightster 975. However, it’s only when dive deeper into the Sportster’s history that you find real gold. The motorcycle in context here is the Harley-Davidson XLR 883 - an uber-rare HD flat track race bike from the 1960s and 1970s with a reported production of just 200 to 500 units.
Top Speed
2023 Lexus GX 460 Review: A Competent Off-Road SUV Workhorse That Fails To Impress Otherwise
As the midsize SUV segment rapidly marches toward market saturation with models that could struggle to traverse even a slightly weathered dirt road, the Lexus GX stands as a bastion of the off-road capable SUVs of yesteryear. This comes as no surprise given the GX shares much of its underpinnings with the Toyota 4Runner. Of course, with its more upscale appointments, amenities, and more handsome-vs-butch styling, the GX is more suited for those who still need capability with some class. For that purpose, the Lexus GX is an appealing choice.
Top Speed
Volkswagen Leader Says Hydrogen Cars Don't Make Sense
Almost every automaker has committed to electric vehicles (EVs), with most brands phasing out internal combustion engine (ICE) cars in at least the next decade. There are a few automakers that also see hydrogen as an option, and some of those are Toyota, BMW, and Hyundai. But for Volkswagen, a top exeutive for the German automaker thinks that hydrogen cars don’t make sense.
A UK-startup unveils VTOL aircraft with an 800-mile range
ARC Aerosystems, a UK-based aviation startup, has unveiled its new VTOL passenger aircraft at an event in Dublin. The nine-seater model, named Linx P9, is pitched as a "cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel." The aircraft, which offers vertical take-off and landing capabilities, is touted to have the "flexibility of...
This New 289-Foot Sailing Yacht Has the Curves of a Classic British GT
Lobanov Design’s latest concept has quite an auspicious twist. The sailing yacht goes by the name of Double Luck, or 八八 in Mandarin. Each 八 character represents an eight, which is considered to be the luckiest number in Chinese culture. The vessel also spans, you guessed it, 88 meters (or about 289 feet). “Our yacht is double luck for its owner,” the Spanish studio said in a statement. Inspired by classic British GTs, Double Luck cuts a sleek silhouette with elegant curves, a smooth sheer line and a distinctive reverse bow. The superstructure has been styled as a cockpit as another nod to...
Hitting the trails with the Garmin Marq Adventurer (Gen 2)
I'm putting Garmin's premium adventure watch through its paces, and so far I'm impressed
Top Speed
Here’s How A Suzuki GSX-R750 Would Look In A Modern Guise
The Suzuki GSX-R750 is the only true middleweight superbike on sale today. It has survived the test of time, and the Hamamatsu giant still sells the motorcycle in a few markets, even though all its contemporaries - Honda, Kawasaki, Ducati - have pulled out of this once-celebrated 700-750cc class. The Gixxer isn’t up-to-date in any way, however, and hasn’t been updated in nearly twelve years. Yet, it still has fans around the world and keeps a faint hope alive for a new, modernized GSX-R750. How would it look like, you ask? Well, here’s a render to help you paint a picture.
MotorTrend Magazine
How to Identify a Ford 8.8 Rear Axle
The venerable Ford 9-inch axle, longtime favorite of junkyard-scrounging hot-rodders, has practically been the default pick since its debut in the late 1950s. At this point, however, Ford hasn't built a 9-inch-equipped vehicle in decades, and although the aftermarket has extended the design's longevity, the chances of scavenging a good one in the wild have hit historic lows.
CAR AND DRIVER
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
Top Speed
Here's Why The Land Rover Defender 90 V-8 Is The Craziest SUV Currently On Sale!
In this day and age, ICE cars usually aren’t all that quirky or insane. The days of irrational engines in arguably unsafe cars are over, and most new vehicles take the sensible route. However, Land Rover engineers have decided to spice up the car market with a Defender V-8. In this case, the V-8 is available both in the four-door 110 models but also in the tiny two-door 90. With 520 horsepower, this engine in a vehicle roughly as long as a Toyota Yaris is pure insanity. We wouldn’t classify it as unsafe, but it certainly is a bit unsettled. So, to honor the braveness and humor of Land Rover engineers, here are the quirks and pure craziness of the Defender 90 V-8.
Top Speed
World's Fastest Motorcycle Gives Birth To The World's Fastest Snow Bike
In its near-24-year-old life, we’ve seen the Suzuki Hayabusa do everything - commuting, track days, off-roading, and even world tours - without breaking a sweat. In fact, this versatility and reliability, alongside its “world’s fastest motorcycle” title, are prime reasons why the Busa is one of the most popular sports bikes ever. And just when we thought we’ve seen it all, Idaho-based Grind Hard Plumbing Co has pushed the flag pole further by transforming the ex-world’s fastest motorcycle into the (claimed) world’s fastest snow bike.
torquenews.com
Hundreds of Front Giga Castings Outside Giga Berlin - Model Y Production In Full Force
We see a picture of hundreds of Model Y Giga castings just outside Giga Berlin. The Model Y production ramp is in full force. We see hundreds of what appear to be front Giga castings just outside of Giga Berlin for the Tesla Model Y. Tesla is stockpiling these outside and more than likely will make use of them soon to build the Model Y.
Top Speed
10 Things Every Gearhead Should Know About The Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster
The Mercedes SL has been the flagship Mercedes model since 1957. With such a rich history, the sporty Benz is bound to have evolved over the years and generations, but it wasn’t always pretty. While always the capable sports car, the Mercedes SL gradually became softer and heavier. For this reason, the few previous generations were known as old men’s sports cars. For the 2021 model year, this all changed, as the Mercedes SL firmly went back to its performance car roots. With this in mind, here are 10 things you need to know about the Mercedes AMG SL.
Top Speed
A New Type Of Ford F-150 Is In The Works
Time and again, automakers launch new variants of their models on the market to keep customers' interest in the product high even years after market launch. And this strategy seems to work, considering the large number of manufacturers who participate in it. Ford is no exception and offers its most successful model series, the F-150, in various variants such as Raptor or Tremor with certain engines and equipment options that would otherwise not be available in this combination. To keep the interest in its pickup truck high for the next years, Ford has now secured the naming rights for further variants of the F-150. The "Thunder" could be based on a European model from Ford and give the F-150 an even more robust and edgy look than it already has.
Top Speed
The 2023 Kawasaki KLX300 Review: Your License To Explore
According to a 2020 report issued by the Congressional Research Service, 28% of the United States is federally owned and managed. That’s 640 million acres, most of which are open to the public, and just one of the reasons America is an off-roader’s paradise. Countless studies have shown that the pandemic created a surge of interest in the great outdoors, and sales of UTVs and dirtbikes soared.
The Most Incredible Features Of Steve Jobs' BMW Z8
Steve Jobs has been credited with practically re-tooling the entire digital world with the introduction of the iPhone, iTunes, and numerous upgrades to Mac computers and Apple as a whole. He left an indelible mark on the world that culture as a whole is still feeling nearly 12 years after his passing.
