ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, TX

Texas Parents Leave Teen In Truck, Then A Tornado Starts 2 Minutes Later

By Dani Medina
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9l1j_0kRCvWx700
Photo: Getty Images

A Texas teen from La Porte has a wild story to tell about his first-ever tornado .

When Loren Green and his wife stepped into a doctor's office in Deer Park, they left their teenage son in the truck in the parking lot. Not even two minutes later, the lights began to flicker, two explosion were heard and debris started to fly everywhere. Green tried to go back outside to grab his son, but "it was completely black outside," he told WFAA .

"I could see debris flying everywhere, so I locked the door and went back into where the patient rooms are. It was loud. it was a loud rushing roar," he said. Green continued to share more details about the tornado, which shattered windows, tore the roof apart and left his son hunkered down in their truck.

"He said the airbags deployed and he sat there and just kind of held on. I mean all this rock and everything was flying through the back windshield. It's a good thing he didn't get hurt," Green said about his son.

His dad said it was the family's first tornado they've ever experienced. Luckily, Green's son walked away without a single scratch.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Fire, burglary spur support for Katy pie shop

KATY, Texas - Before this week's damaging storms, a Katy pie-shop was already having a really crummy week, that ended on a much higher note thanks to a community of customers and businesses who've rallied to the rescue. Proud Pie opened seven years ago, and its owners believe part of...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Couple thankful to be alive after witnessing Pasadena tornado in their RV

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - John and Billy Liparito celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary in their RV when the powerful tornado swept through Pasadena Tuesday. Video shows the moment the storm headed straight to where they were parked, yards away from the Crossfit Southbelt gym off Fairmont Parkway. The EF3 winds destroyed the building.
PASADENA, TX
KHOU

VIDEO: First look at tornado passing through Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — We're getting the first look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel. Several tornadoes raced through the Houston area Tuesday during a severe weather event. KHOU 11 meteorologists David Paul and Tim Pandajis tracked it as it...
BAYTOWN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Houston Day Care Bus Driver Drops Off 4-Year-Old at Locked School

This story might be unsettling to some. Surveillance footage shows a 4-year-old student being dropped off at a locked school. The video was obtained by news2houston.com, and shows footage of Joey being left outside alone. The incident took place on Wednesday, January. 18th, outside of Griggs Primary School in Aldine ISD. In the article we learn, this event occurred roughly ten minutes before the school’s doors were scheduled to open. Joey can be seen walking around by himself until two teachers appear. One can be seen stopping Joey and bringing him inside the school. In a previous report, the bus driver insisted that he did not leave the child alone. That school bus driver is no longer employed by the daycare center after footage shows that to be false.. Read the full story by clicking here.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Another restaurant burglary in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
KATY, TX
KHOU

Public viewing to be held in Pearland for TikTok father who died from colon cancer

PEARLAND, Texas — Fans of TikTok sensation Randy Gonzalez, who was one half of the father-son duo Enkyboys, will get a chance to honor him. Randy and his son Brice captured the hearts of millions on the internet and rose to fame with their popular videos. Sadly, Randy's brother, David, confirmed to KHOU 11 that Randy passed away Wednesday in hospice care this week after battling colon cancer over the last year.
PEARLAND, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy