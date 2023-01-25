ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: Why Rishi Sunak must sack Nadhim Zahawi

By Andrew Grice
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XTDNt_0kRCvPm200

Rishi Sunak will have to sack Nadhim Zahawi, the Conservative Party chair. The only route to Sunak being a successful prime minister is for him to be “not Boris Johnson”, and lift the shadow still being cast over the government by Johnson – who, after leaving office, has clearly not lost his love of being the centre of attention .

Johnson tried to bend the rules to protect friends such as Priti Patel, Owen Paterson, and Chris Pincher when they ran into trouble of their own making. It usually ended in tears, and certainly did when Johnson’s inaction over Pincher – the former deputy chief whip who resigned after groping allegations – hastened his own downfall.

Sunak has drawn level in the opinion polls on the economy and in his head-to-head with Keir Starmer on who is seen as “best prime minister”. But the damage to the Tory brand inflicted by Johnson and Liz Truss leaves the party 20 points behind Labour. To have a chance at the next general election, Sunak will to level up his party’s ratings to match that of his own. However, if he is tarnished by the controversy over Zahawi’s tax payments, both man and party will be dragged downwards.

The inquiry into Zahawi’s actions by Laurie Magnus, the adviser on ministerial interests , is an old trick often used by prime ministers to buy time. But on this occasion, it has not put a lid on the affair as Sunak would have hoped; the questions for Zahawi – and what the PM knew when he appointed him Tory chair – keep on coming.

There’s a lesson in this saga for all politicians: Zahawi should have come clean much earlier – starting when The Independent revealed he was the subject of an HMRC investigation last summer.

Instead, he seems to have reached for the Johnson playbook – rule one: try to get away with it. Threatening The Independent and the tax expert Dan Neidle with libel actions hardly seems compatible with the ministerial code , which says ministers should stick to the seven principles of public life – “selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership”. They should withhold information from the public and parliament “only when disclosure would not be in the public interest”.

The code also says: “Ministers must scrupulously avoid any danger of an actual or perceived conflict of interest between their ministerial position and their private financial interests.” Zahawi was chancellor when he agreed to pay almost £5m – including a penalty – in a settlement with HMRC (a department which is under the Treasury’s umbrella).

Zahawi insists he is confident he acted properly throughout. But Jonathan Evans, who chairs the committee on standards in public life, told the BBC that “trying to close down a legitimate public debate” would not live up to the seven principles. He added that “apparent legal attempts to suppress this story, I don’t think that does live up to the sort of standards that the public would rightly expect”.

So there will be plenty of sections of the ministerial code for Magnus to consider, and his inquiry will likely give Sunak enough evidence to justify Zahawi’s departure. The PM will be mindful that Zahawi is popular among Tory backbenchers, though an increasing number now accept he cannot remain in his current job, which includes batting on sticky media wickets and attacking Labour (including its tax plans).

Zahawi is a member of Johnson’s fan club, but sooner or later Sunak will have to upset some of the Tory factions whose interests he tries to juggle every day. Sunak doesn’t owe Zahawi anything: he is less close to him than to Dominic Raab, the deputy prime minister (who is still under investigation for alleged bullying).

Zahawi backed Truss for the leadership – and a Johnson comeback when she fell – before switching to Sunak only when it became clear he would become PM. In contrast, Raab worked his socks off during Sunak’s summer contest against Truss even when others gave up the fight and went off on holiday.

But Sunak will also need to distance himself from Johnson by diluting the controversial resignation honours list with about 100 names he has proposed, reportedly with peerages for four MPs delayed until after the next election.

Memo to the PM: being “not Corbyn” has got Starmer a long way. When Sunak promised “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”, it was code for being “not Boris”. Now is the moment to live up to it. He must tackle the dangerous perception the government still follows Johnson’s “one rule for us, another for everyone else” mantra.

Sunak must enforce the rules for ministers rigorously. If he doesn’t, his administration will look increasingly like John Major’s in the mid-1990s. After a financial market meltdown, a weak leader is rudderless as his government sinks in a sea of sleaze allegations; looking out of touch, out of ideas and out of time as it heads for a crushing election defeat.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Labour PM, chancellor and deputy PM would publish tax returns, says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has said that under a Labour government, the prime minister, chancellor and deputy prime minister would all publish their tax returns.The Labour leader told the Sunday Times that his party would also add greater transparency in publishing the internal register of ministerial interests, with the party considering using an opposition day debate this week to give Tory MPs a vote on the matter.It comes as Downing Street grapples with the controversy surrounding Tory chair Nadhim Zahawi, as well as questions about former prime minister Boris Johnson and the appointment of Richard Sharp as BBC chairman.Downing Street has...
The Independent

Johnson set to attack Labour over Brexit in Dorries TalkTV interview

Boris Johnson has used his upcoming TalkTV interview with Nadine Dorries to attack Labour over Brexit, as he expressed hopes that the Government would in future move to cut taxes.The Sun reported details of some of Mr Johnson’s comments, set to be aired on the former culture secretary’s new Friday night talk show on TalkTV.The first instalment of her weekly hour-long programme, titled Friday Night With Nadine, will feature an exclusive interview with the former prime minister.The newspaper reported that Mr Johnson said that Labour would become “gravitationally sucked” back into the EU’s orbit if it gained power after the...
The Independent

Boris Johnson: Britain will be sucked back into EU’s orbit if Labour take over

Boris Johnson has used his upcoming interview with Nadine Dorries to attack Labour over Brexit, as he expressed hopes that the government would move to cut taxes in future. The first instalment of the former culture secretary’s programme on TalkTV, titled Friday Night With Nadine, will feature Mr Johnson.In the interview, Mr Johnson says that Labour would become “gravitationally sucked” back into the EU’s orbit if it gained power after the next election, in comments reported by The Sun. He said: “I think that you’d have a very interesting situation, they would be gravitationally sucked back into the orbit of...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘was warned of reputational risk from Nadhim Zahawi tax affairs months ago’

Rishi Sunak received informal advice in October that there could be a reputational risk to the government from Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs, it has been reported. Government officials are said to have given the new prime minister informal advice as he drew up his cabinet in October, regarding the risks from an HMRC investigation settled only months earlier.Mr Sunak has come under pressure over his decision to appoint Mr Zahawi as Tory party chair, with questions too asked about his political judgement in doing so. He has insisted that “no issues were raised with me” when he appointed Mr Zahawi...
The Independent

Johnson ‘was told to stop seeking advice on financial matters from Sharp’

Boris Johnson was reportedly told to stop asking Richard Sharp for “advice” about his “personal financial matters”, just days before Mr Sharp was announced as the new BBC chairman.According to The Sunday Times, then-prime minister Mr Johnson was warned by officials on 22 December 2020 to stop discussing his financial arrangements with Mr Sharp, who was due to be announced as BBC chair on 6 January 2021.The former banker has been facing calls to stand down after it emerged that in late 2020 he had introduced Sam Blyth to cabinet secretary Simon Case to discuss whether Mr Blyth, a distant...
The Independent

Welsh Government announces ‘sudden’ death of First Minister’s wife

The wife of Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government has confirmed.A spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Mr Drakeford became First Minister of Wales in 2018 and was reappointed to the post in May 2021.During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Drakeford moved into a building in his garden to protect his wife and mother-in-law, who he said had been shielding.The...
The Independent

Sturgeon should step in to stop transfer of transgender prisoner, say Tories

The First Minister should step in to prevent the transfer of a transgender prisoner to the female prison estate, the Conservatives have said.Tiffany Scott, who stalked a 13-year-old girl while known as Andrew Burns, reportedly requested a transfer to a women’s prison.The Daily Record newspaper reported this request has been rubber-stamped after previously being refused.Any transfer would likely not be to HMP Cornton Vale as it is expected to be replaced by a new facility called HMP Stirling later this year.Now another violent criminal is trying to change gender to access a women’s prison.@NicolaSturgeon - look at the disastrous impact...
The Independent

Government’s ‘faulty’ guidance allowed Grenfell Tower tragedy, Michael Gove says

“Faulty and ambiguous” Government guidance allowed the Grenfell Tower tragedy to occur, the Housing Secretary has acknowledged as he placed a new deadline on unsafe blocks.The fire at the residential tower block in North Kensington, west London, in June 2017 killed 72 people and triggered a public inquiry, chaired by Sir Martin Moore-Bick, which is yet to deliver its final report.Evidence to the inquiry showed official guidance was widely seen to allow highly flammable cladding on tall building, prompting The Sunday Times to ask Michael Gove if he accepted the rules were wrong.“Yes,” he replied.“There was a system of regulation...
The Independent

Keir Starmer insists Labour has 'changed' in conference speech

Sir Keir Starmer has said that the work of “never again” never stops, as he uses a speech in London to emphasise how the party has changed under his leadership."We're different to the party that Britain rejected in 2019", he told the crowd. "Never again will Labour allow hate to spread unchallenged."Other guest speakers at the London Labour conference included Lisa Nandy, who promised affordable housing at the heart of a Labour government.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Mick Lynch: RMT members will decide whether to accept offer to end deadlock

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union leader Mick Lynch has said its members will decide whether to accept an offer to end the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The RMT general secretary claimed the Rail Delivery Group’s (RDG) offer is “very challenging”, adding: “I don’t know if our members would be prepared to accept it.”But he stressed that members would be consulted over the coming days before the union’s leadership makes a decision, GB News reported on Saturday.It comes after the RDG of train operating companies last week made a “best and final offer” to end the deadlock.This included...
The Independent

Protesters rally in ’emergency response’ to NHS ‘crisis’

Thousands of campaigners and NHS workers have joined protests across England in an “emergency response” to the “crisis” gripping the health service.Campaign group Keep Our NHS Public, which wants to eradicate all private sector involvement from the NHS, organised 27 events on Saturday from Swanage and Southampton in the South to Kendal and Sunderland in the North.Protesters in Leeds, West Yorkshire, flew banners and held placards that read “Underfunding isn’t working” and “Where are our new hospitals?” as they gathered in the city centre.The group’s spokesperson said the protests showed solidarity with striking frontline staff and would build support for...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
330K+
Post
532M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy