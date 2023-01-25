Walleye trade defenseman Parran to Iowa

The Walleye have traded defenseman Tommy Parran to the Iowa Heartlanders in exchange for future considerations.

Parran had played in 32 of Toledo's 39 games this season. He scored four goals to go along with four assists for eight points. The former Ohio State University defenseman also picked up 27 penalty minutes and scored one game-winning goal.

Parran, a native of Shaker Heights, Ohio, signed with the team in September.

Before turning pro, Parran spent four years at Ohio State (2015 to 2019). He appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes and had 26 points (7 G, 19 A). The 5-foot-11 and 185-pound defenseman also played with current Walleye defenseman Gordi Myer for three seasons at Ohio State.

The Walleye (20-14-5) have won four games in a row and moved into third place in the ECHL Central Division.

Toledo plays three games this weekend. The Walleye play at Kalamazoo on Friday, before hosting the K-Wings on Saturday. They then play Cincinnati at the Huntington Center on Sunday.