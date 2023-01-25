Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff arrive at Lee County Justice Center
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced that with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, both Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were extradited to Opelika. According to OPD, detectives traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, where the Vickerstaffs were held since authorities took them into...
WTVM
Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
WSFA
Human trafficking survivor, advocate speaks at Montgomery summit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement, counselors and others attended the 9th annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit in Montgomery on Friday. A well-known human trafficking survivor was the keynote speaker at the event. Cyntoia Brown-Long was sentenced to life in prison in 2006 after she shot and killed a 43-year-old...
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
Local community group offering variety of free classes and resources to the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One local community group and non-profit is working to help citizens of the Fountain City meet their physical, financial, relational, spiritual goals and much more at no cost. U.S. Army Maj. (Ret.) Dewayne Webb founded Lakebottom All About Family Fitness (AAFF) in Oct. 2020, which offers free workouts to everyone in the […]
alreporter.com
Work on new prison in Elmore County appears idle in recent weeks
Construction site for the new men's facility in Elmore County near Staton Correctional Facility. Roughly nine months have passed since state officials signed a $623 million contract to construct a new men’s correctional facility in Elmore County, with work on the site sitting apparently idle in recent weeks for unknown reasons.
Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023: Meet 36 contestants vying for the title
Thirty-six teenagers from around the state will compete for the title of Miss Alabama Teen USA 2023 on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 27-28, at the Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University. (See their names and photos in the gallery above.) Tickets are $45-$100 via the Gogue Center website, by...
WTVM
Two Columbus-based organizations offering FREE work-training program
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Better Work Columbus and Asbury United Methodist Church are working together for the second year to offer free classes designed to remove the barriers that keep many people in Columbus without a job. 21-year-old Mykeece Reid says the word of the year is: apply. “It ain’t nothing...
wrbl.com
Troup County School System holds groundbreaking for new Rosemont Elementary campus
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County School System held a groundbreaking on Thursday for the new Rosemont Elementary School. The new school will be located next to the previous one and is set to be completed in fall 2024. Superintendent, Dr. Brian Shumate, was in attendance and told...
These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows
ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
WTVM
Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged in the murder of a pregnant Troup County woman received a life sentence after pleading guilty to all charges. On Oct. 5, 2022, Troup County deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a car sprayed with multiple bullets and an unresponsive female victim, 28-year-old Akelia Ware, inside.
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
10 Auburn visitors we're most excited about this weekend
There will be some big names on the Plains for Junior Day.
Mother shares pain of learning daughter is Alabama’s Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The mother of Amore Wiggins speaks out for the first time since Opelika police identified her daughter as Baby Jane Doe, and announced the child’s father and step-mother were under arrest. Sherry Wiggins was 20 when she gave birth to a baby girl in Virginia. “She was a blessing. She was […]
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
WTVM
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Carver girls, Columbus High boys secure wins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver and Columbus High split Friday night’s basketball games.
Auburn football recruiting: Thompson’s star eighth grade QB visiting Plains this weekend
Hugh Freeze is signed on to be the head coach of Auburn football for the next six years, and he’s already looking to line up his starting signal-caller for his fifth season under contract. Thompson High School’s Trent Seaborn, the star eighth-grade gunslinger who led the Warriors to a 7A state title, is visiting the Plains this coming weekend.
opelikaobserver.com
Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika
OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
Opelika-Auburn News
BurgerFi in Opelika closes; Auburn location remains open
BurgerFi on South College is not going anywhere, even though the Opelika location permanently closed its doors in mid-December. David Busby, manager of the Auburn BurgerFi location, said the Opelika restaurant closed because of a leasing issue. “Somebody bought out the lease. That’s what I was told by my boss,”...
