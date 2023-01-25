ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, AL

wdhn.com

UPDATE: Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff arrive at Lee County Justice Center

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced that with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, both Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were extradited to Opelika. According to OPD, detectives traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, where the Vickerstaffs were held since authorities took them into...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Special Report: Opelika Baby Jane Doe, Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been over a decade since the bone remains of a once unidentified child were found in an Opelika mobile home park. Now, 11 years later, Amore Wiggins, formally known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, has been identified, and two suspects, her father and stepmother, are in custody for the little girl’s death.
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Human trafficking survivor, advocate speaks at Montgomery summit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement, counselors and others attended the 9th annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit in Montgomery on Friday. A well-known human trafficking survivor was the keynote speaker at the event. Cyntoia Brown-Long was sentenced to life in prison in 2006 after she shot and killed a 43-year-old...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alreporter.com

Work on new prison in Elmore County appears idle in recent weeks

Construction site for the new men's facility in Elmore County near Staton Correctional Facility. Roughly nine months have passed since state officials signed a $623 million contract to construct a new men’s correctional facility in Elmore County, with work on the site sitting apparently idle in recent weeks for unknown reasons.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Two Columbus-based organizations offering FREE work-training program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Better Work Columbus and Asbury United Methodist Church are working together for the second year to offer free classes designed to remove the barriers that keep many people in Columbus without a job. 21-year-old Mykeece Reid says the word of the year is: apply. “It ain’t nothing...
COLUMBUS, GA
WKRG News 5

These Alabama colleges have the best student life, ranking shows

ALABAMA (WKRG) — High school seniors across America are entering their final semester, and many are already looking forward to a potential college career. As college-bound seniors start to settle on their dream school, many put student life among their top priorities. According to a recent survey from Inside Higher Ed, students’ top considerations when […]
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged in the murder of a pregnant Troup County woman received a life sentence after pleading guilty to all charges. On Oct. 5, 2022, Troup County deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a car sprayed with multiple bullets and an unresponsive female victim, 28-year-old Akelia Ware, inside.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WSFA

Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Eli the Barber Makes Mark on Opelika

OPELIKA — For many people, their haircut is the foundation of their look. It is the beginning and end of their style. No one knows this better than Elijah Michel, better known as “Eli the Barber.”. Michel has a lot of experience cutting hair dating back to his...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

BurgerFi in Opelika closes; Auburn location remains open

BurgerFi on South College is not going anywhere, even though the Opelika location permanently closed its doors in mid-December. David Busby, manager of the Auburn BurgerFi location, said the Opelika restaurant closed because of a leasing issue. “Somebody bought out the lease. That’s what I was told by my boss,”...
AUBURN, AL

