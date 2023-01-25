ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Blade basketball polls: Northview teams jump into latest local rankings

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Here are The Blade’s high school basketball polls for this week.

BOYS

Division I
1. Start (1 last week), 10-3
2. Perrysburg (2), 11-4
3. Springfield (5), 11-3
4. Whitmer (4), 10-6
5. Northview (not ranked), 12-3

Division II
1. Central Catholic (1 last week), 12-3 record
2. Rossford (2), 13-3
3. Wauseon (3), 9-7
4. Scott (4), 8-7
5. Port Clinton (5), 7-7

Division III
1. Liberty-Benton (1 last week), 15-0
2. Emmanuel Christian (2), 13-2
3. Cardinal Stritch (3), 13-2
4. Delta (5), 12-2
5. Swanton (4), 12-3

Division IV
1. Patrick Henry (1 last week), 13-2 record
2. Toledo Christian (2), 11-4
3. Old Fort (3), 11-3
4. Pettisville (4), 11-5
5. Danbury (5), 9-7

GIRLS

Division I
1. Start (1 last week), 14-2 record
2. Fremont Ross (2), 16-2
3. Springfield (3), 15-3
4. Anthony Wayne (4), 15-3
5. Northview (not ranked), 10-7

Division II
1. Central Catholic (1 last week), 15-2 record
2. Liberty-Benton (2), 15-1
3. Bryan (3), 15-1
4. Fostoria (4), 14-1
5. Port Clinton (5), 13-4

Division III
1. Liberty Center (1 last week), 16-1 record
2. Evergreen (2), 11-6
3. Van Buren (3), 11-6
4. Archbold (not ranked), 8-8
5. Swanton (4), 8-8

Division IV
1. Toledo Christian (1 last week), 13-2 record
2. Woodmore (2), 14-3
3. Lakota (3), 14-2
4. Patrick Henry (4), 12-4
5. Danbury (5), 13-4

