Alabama State

Praise 93.3

This IS the MOST Frightening Thing In Alabama

A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question....
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG

Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
DAPHNE, AL
95.3 The Bear

Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama

One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring

Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama Skies: Soggy period beginning

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, today is the day to make those happen. Although northern parts of the state will begin to see clouds moving in later in the day, most of the heavy rain holds off until early Sunday. Although we’ve been expecting a chilly rain for...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Broadband, new rocket engine, Vuitton heist: Down in Alabama

The U.S. Treasury Department has approved Alabama’s plan to spend nearly $192 million to expand broadband in mostly rural areas. The folks at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville have been test-firing a new engine that’s getting attention. A day after former Alabama state Legislator Perry Hooper Jr....
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved Alabama’s plan to invest $191.9 million of Capital Projects Fund funding in broadband infrastructure. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four states, including Alabama, under the CPF in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS42.com

Sunny Saturday Followed by a Soggy Sunday

Even with the sunshine Saturday, we are already bracing for a messy Sunday. I would go ahead an rethink any and all outdoor plans rom noon Sunday through the evening. First up, Saturday: It will be another chilly start to the morning, but we will have a nice warm up to around 60 by afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon and no rain.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country

The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE

