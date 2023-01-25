Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — Admiral Shellfish Company offers prime oysters grown in south Alabama
Anthony Ricciardone is a farmer. Oysters are his crop, boutique bivalves that he and partner Chris Head grow in water off Fort Morgan where the salty Gulf of Mexico meets more subtly brackish Bon Secour Bay. A lifelong outdoorsman and fisherman, Ricciardone began by raising oysters off the dock where...
This IS the MOST Frightening Thing In Alabama
A couple quickly rising stars on social media are from right here in Alabama. The first is Joshua Dairen and he mainly has plenty of scary places, facts and stories about our home state. He is racking up the views on TikTok with his latest asking a very good question....
thebamabuzz.com
How to make 2023 your healthiest year yet on these 6 accessible Alabama trails
They don’t call it “Alabama the Beautiful” for nothing. As you set your fitness and bucket list goals for 2023, why not visit one or more of these accessible Alabama trails? Views, wildlife and heart health are guaranteed on these wheelchair and stroller-friendly trails that are suitable for all ages.
WKRG
Bakery has a hit with the best King Cake in Alabama
Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A bakery in Daphne has come up with the best king cake in Alabama. And that’s helped them increase business quite a bit over the past year. The king cake is made with crawfish and it is a big hit. Ranked number three overall nationally in a contest and number one in Alabama.
Is it legal for a dog to ride in the bed of a truck in Alabama?
ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama has no law against people riding in the bed of trucks, but what about man’s best friend? Only a handful of states have laws about transporting dogs in the back of pickup trucks. And most of the states that do have laws about it prohibit dogs from riding unrestrained in the […]
Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama
One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD. Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area […]
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your Thoughts
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information based on first-hand experiences; permission given. All nonfiction stated data can be located through AL News website as a source.
a-z-animals.com
What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
Tragedy at school, Hooper lawsuit, I-65 rocket: Down in Alabama
A teacher died Wednesday in a really tragic accident at school. Perry Hooper Jr. is suing over charges he once faced. Somebody in Ohio might want that 44-year-old state-line Saturn rocket. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or...
Alabama Skies: Soggy period beginning
If you have outdoor plans this weekend, today is the day to make those happen. Although northern parts of the state will begin to see clouds moving in later in the day, most of the heavy rain holds off until early Sunday. Although we’ve been expecting a chilly rain for...
Broadband, new rocket engine, Vuitton heist: Down in Alabama
The U.S. Treasury Department has approved Alabama’s plan to spend nearly $192 million to expand broadband in mostly rural areas. The folks at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville have been test-firing a new engine that’s getting attention. A day after former Alabama state Legislator Perry Hooper Jr....
WALA-TV FOX10
Funding will provide broadband internet to 55,000 Alabama homes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Department of the Treasury has approved Alabama’s plan to invest $191.9 million of Capital Projects Fund funding in broadband infrastructure. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the approval of broadband projects in four states, including Alabama, under the CPF in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act.
CBS42.com
Sunny Saturday Followed by a Soggy Sunday
Even with the sunshine Saturday, we are already bracing for a messy Sunday. I would go ahead an rethink any and all outdoor plans rom noon Sunday through the evening. First up, Saturday: It will be another chilly start to the morning, but we will have a nice warm up to around 60 by afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon and no rain.
Alabama native Imani Perry holds one of the nation’s top literary honors
For Birmingham native Imani Perry, understanding the South is the key to understanding the nation. That ethos has landed the Princeton University professor one of the nation’s highest literary honors. In November, Perry won the National Book Award for nonfiction for her acclaimed book “South to America: A Journey...
Alabama cities among most and least prosperous in country
The accolades continue to roll in for Alabama’s largest city. Huntsville has been named the nation’s fourth-most prosperous city by MyEListing.com. The ratings were based on five-year studies in population change, median household income and value of owner-occupied homes change as well as 2022 unemployment rate, college education and population in poverty in 2021.
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
The Market at Pepper Place is back for its 2023 season. Here’s what to know
The Market at Pepper Place is ready for its 2023 season. The outdoor market opens on Saturday, January 28. Thirty vendors will set up on Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to noon in the Dr. Pepper Parking lot between 28th and 29th street, offering a selection of Alabama-grown produce, meat, dairy, honey, baked goods, and ready-to-eat foods.
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Alabama during ‘Baby Jane Doe’ daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony murder, and Ruth Vickerstaff, who was […]
WAAY-TV
Alabama students charged with handing out pot candy at school
Two students in Mobile County charged after police say they distributed candy laced with THC on campus. Video from CNN. SE-011TH Subscribe to WAAY on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3RbqKw6.
