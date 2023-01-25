ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo police seeks help solving October shooting of 18-year-old

By The Blade
Toledo police are seeking information about the October killing of 18-year-old Ronald Thomas.

At about 4 a.m. on Oct. 29, police responded to Elliott and Grand avenues and found Mr. Thomas suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He had been sitting in the car when an unknown shooter began firing a rifle into the vehicle. As he tried to flee the car on foot he was shot, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers program at 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

